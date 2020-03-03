North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre Will Present Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY

North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre (NRACT) has announced the upcoming production of Disney's Freaky Friday written by Bridget Carpenter with music and lyrics from Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey. Freaky Friday is based on the beloved 1972 novel by Mary Rodger and the hit Disney films.

When an overworked mother, Katherine, and her teenage daughter, Elli, magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter. With upbeat favorites straight from the Disney Channel movie such as "Just One Day," "Oh, Biology," and "Parents Lie," this heartfelt and comedic show is sure to delight the whole family.

Scott Wray makes his directorial debut with Freaky Friday and is joined by Craig Johnson (Musical Director), Bunny Safron (Stage Manager), and Jess Barbour (Choreographer).

Freaky Friday opens Friday March 13 and closes March 29. Friday and Saturday shows start at 8pm, and Sunday matinees start at 3pm. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for students, seniors, military, and teachers (plus taxes and fees). First Sunday tickets are $15 plus taxes and fees. Shows are at North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre, 7713-51 Lead Mine Rd. in the Greystone Village/Food Lion Shopping Center.





