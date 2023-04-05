Hillside High School Drama Alums Accepted Into Juilliard And BADA

Durham's historic Hillside High School has a long history of well-known graduates of the theatre and arts programs at the school.

Most notable alums of Hillside Drama include Academy Award nominee film director Kevin Wilson Jr., actress April Parker Jones, and Lauren E. Banks.

Now, two Hillside Drama alums are adding their names to the history books for the program. Jamante Madison and Andante Petit-Homme were just accepted into two prestigious drama programs. The Hillside Drama alums were taught by legendary retired theatre teacher Wendell Tabb.

Hillside Drama alum Jamonte Madison will be attending the prestigious The Juilliard Schoo in New York City, New York. Many celebrities and actors have graduated from the Juilliard. The list includes EGOT winner Viola Davis and the late Robin Williams. After graduating from Hillside, Jamonte graduated from UNC Pembroke and is also an alum of UNC Pembroke's theater program.

Durham Middle College and Hillside Drama Alum Andante Petit-Homme will be attending another elite program The British American Drama Academy Midsummer in Oxford Program in London, England. A notable alum of the program is the fellow Howard alum the late Chadwick Boseman. After graduating from Hillside Drama, Andante graduated from Howard University in Washington, D.C. While he was a student at Howard, Andante was a member of the arts program.