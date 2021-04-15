National Theatre Opera of Prague Will Premiere DON GIOVANNI Next Week

The National Theatre Opera of Prague will premiere a live broadcast of Don Giovanni 24/4 on CT art.

Among the many ties binding Prague to the world musical and theatrical culture, Mozart's Don Giovanni is one of the finest examples. The world premiere of the piece taking place in the Nostitz Theatre (known today as the Estates Theatre) in 1987 has remained one of the highlights in the cultural history of the Czech capital.

Even though this "opera of operas" has seen over twenty different productions in the National Theatre over the years, this will be the first time, when the production is entrusted to a completely foreign team. Heading the project will be Karsten Januschke, the German conductor and Mozart expert, together with the Swedish-Norwegian opera and drama director, Alexander Mørk-Eidem, who has been known to shift classical pieces between time and space to make them more accessible to modern audiences.

The title role of Don Giovanni will be sung by the Slovak baritone Pavol Kubáň. Jana Sibera will be Donna Anna and Alžběta Poláčková will perform as Donna Elvira. Richard Samek will sing Don Ottavio and Miloš Horák was entrusted the role of Leporello. Further members of the cast: Lukáš Bařák (Masetto), Zdeněk Plech (Komtur), Lenka Máčiková (Zerlina). Accompanying the soloists will be members of the National Theatre Chorus and Orchestra.

Costumes were designed by the Swedish artist Jenna Ljungberg, and Christian Friedländer from Denmark designed the stage.

The video will also be available on the iVysilani online platform for spectators from all over the world (on the Internet, this premiere will also be available to opera lovers abroad).

The production is in collaboration with the National Theatre in Mannheim, Germany.

Learn more at https://www.narodni-divadlo.cz/en/news/live-broadcast-of-the-premiere-of-don-giovanni-on-ct-art.