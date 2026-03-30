The Gerda Lissner Foundation to Present 2025/2026 Winners Concert at Carnegie Hall

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The Gerda Lissner Foundation, in association with The Liederkranz Foundation, will present its annual Winners Concert on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 6:30 PM at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall. The evening celebrates the next generation of vocal talent and features a guest appearance by the Foundation's 2026 Honoree, Metropolitan Opera star, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe with legendary pianist/conductor Warren Jones.

As one of the most highly respected and critically acclaimed artists of her generation, Stephanie Blythe's participation underscores the Foundation's commitment to bridging established excellence with emerging artistry. The Foundation is thrilled to honor her this year.

The concert will showcase seven top prize winners, selected from hundreds of applicants through rigorous week-long auditions during the Foundation's 2025/2026 Art Song and International Vocal Competitions:

International Vocal Competition (March, 2026) Top Prize Winners

Titus Muzi III, baritone

Ben Reisinger, tenor

Korin Thomas-Smith, baritone

Anna Thompson, soprano

Art Song Competition (October, 2025) Winners

First Prize: Finn Sagal, baritone

Second Prize: Magdalena Kuźma, soprano

Third Prize: Jennifer Robinson, soprano

International Vocal Competition Judges:

Laura Alley (Opera Director)

Ken Benson (Ken Benson Artists, President)

F. Paul Driscoll (Former Editor in Chief of Opera News)

Susan Quittmeyer (Mezzo-Soprano, Professor of Voice)

Midge Woolsey (President,The Gerda Lissner Foundation)

Art Song Competition Judges:

Francesco Barfoed (Collaborative Pianist)

Tyson Deaton (Conductor, Pianist )

Nathaniel LaNasa (Pianist, Opera/Vocal Coach, NYFOS Next-Pianist and curator)

Beth Roberts (Professor of Voice)

Midge Woolsey (President, The Gerda Lissner Foundation)

The winners will be accompanied by collaborative pianists Arlene Shrut and Francesco Barfoed. The evening will be hosted by Midge Woolsey.