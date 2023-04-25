Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Comes ToÂ Thousand Oaks, May 30â€“ June 3

This production will close out the 22â€“23 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.

Apr. 25, 2023 Â 
Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Comes ToÂ Thousand Oaks, May 30â€“ June 3

The American Theatre Guild will present the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, TOOTSIE. This production will close out the 22-23 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center May 30-June 3, 2023.

Tickets to TOOTSIE are available for purchase at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com and BAPACThousandOaks.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "Tootsie is it!"

The creative team for Tootsie includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius. make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

Tootsie is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. This production of Tootsie was licensed by Music Theatre International. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by Troika Entertainment.

For more information, visit www.tootsiemusical.com




Broadway Producer Corey Brunish Increases Namesake Musical Theatre Scholarship At Bridgeto Photo
Broadway Producer Corey Brunish Increases Namesake Musical Theatre Scholarship At Bridgetown Conservatory
Broadway Producer Corey Brunish is, once again, helping to pave the way for young musical theatre talent heading to college programs. Corey Brunish, with Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre, established 'The Brunish Broadway Musical Theatre Scholarship' in 2022 as a $3,000 award.
Honor-Winning SOU Graduates Powerful New Play OUR UTOPIA, To Be Staged At Ashland New Play Photo
Honor-Winning SOU Graduate's Powerful New Play OUR UTOPIA, To Be Staged At Ashland New Plays Festival
On April 29 and 30, Ashland New Plays Festival continues its spring offerings with public readings of ANPF New Voices Playwright Carlos-Zenen Trujillo's powerful new work, Our Utopia, commissioned by Bag&Baggage Productions.
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Launches Save Our Season Campaign Photo
Oregon Shakespeare Festival Launches 'Save Our Season' Campaign
The Oregon Shakespeare Festival has announced the launch ofÂ The Show Must Go On: Save Our Season, Save OSF, an emergency fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $2.5M to help complete the 2023 Season successfully.
Broadway Musical ANASTASIA Will Play The Orpheum Theatre In May! Photo
Broadway Musical ANASTASIA Will Play The Orpheum Theatre In May!
The American Theatre GuildÂ will present the dazzling new Broadway musical, ANASTASIA. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE SERIES and takes the Orpheum Theatre stage May 5â€“7, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


MY FAIR LADY Is Coming To Pikes Peak Center This May!MY FAIR LADY Is Coming To Pikes Peak Center This May!
April 25, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the Lincoln Center Theater critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY.
Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Comes ToÂ Thousand Oaks, May 30â€“ June 3Tony Award-Winning Musical TOOTSIE Comes ToÂ Thousand Oaks, May 30â€“ June 3
April 25, 2023

The American Theatre Guild willÂ present the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, TOOTSIE. This production will close out the 22â€“23 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center May 30â€“June 3, 2023.
Broadway Producer Corey Brunish Increases Namesake Musical Theatre Scholarship At Bridgetown ConservatoryBroadway Producer Corey Brunish Increases Namesake Musical Theatre Scholarship At Bridgetown Conservatory
April 24, 2023

Broadway Producer Corey Brunish is, once again, helping to pave the way for young musical theatre talent heading to college programs. Corey Brunish, with Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre, established 'The Brunish Broadway Musical Theatre Scholarship' in 2022 as a $3,000 award.
Honor-Winning SOU Graduate's Powerful New Play OUR UTOPIA, To Be Staged At Ashland New Plays FestivalHonor-Winning SOU Graduate's Powerful New Play OUR UTOPIA, To Be Staged At Ashland New Plays Festival
April 19, 2023

On April 29 and 30, Ashland New Plays Festival continues its spring offerings with public readings of ANPF New Voices Playwright Carlos-Zenen Trujillo's powerful new work, Our Utopia, commissioned by Bag&Baggage Productions.
Portland Opera Presents ABSENCE, A One-Night-Only Concert Featuring Jazz Great and Celebrated Opera Composer Terence BlanchardPortland Opera Presents ABSENCE, A One-Night-Only Concert Featuring Jazz Great and Celebrated Opera Composer Terence Blanchard
April 19, 2023

On May 26, 2023, Portland Opera will welcome jazz great and celebrated opera and film composer Terence Blanchard to the company with a special one-night-only concert â€œAbsence.'
share