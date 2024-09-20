Spotlight: LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL at Chapel Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The critically acclaimed rock musical, Lizzie, is set to electrify audiences at Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie, OR September 20-29.

The historical-based, punk rock inspired musical features a cast of 4 local talents: Kristin Van Sickle, Phoebe Gildea, Sarah Rose, and Ashley Moore. The performances will feature a live 4-piece rock band led by local performer and pianist Mak Kastelic. The show is directed by Will Stevens.

In the heat of late summer 1892, Andrew Borden and his wife are found murdered in their house. The main suspect in the murders is Andrew’s youngest daughter from a previous marriage, Lizzie Borden.

Using a searing rock score, and based on the historical record, LIZZIE explores the heady and heated days leading up to the murder and Lizzie’s controversial acquittal of all charges and the creation of a new American myth.

Tickets are limited with just 6 performances at the 75 seat Chapel Theatre in Milwaukie, OR. Friday September 20 at 7:00 PM Saturday September 21 at 7:00 PM Sunday September 22 at 2:00 PM. Friday September 27 at 7:00 PM Saturday September 28 at 7:00 PM *ASL Interpreters Sunday September 29 at 2:00 PM.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for students and available at www.lizziepdx.com The show is partially funded with a grant from the Regional Arts & Culture Council.

