STRANGE THINGS Star Joseph Quinn Added To FAN EXPO Portland Lineup

Get ready for three days of pop culture fun with movies, TV, music, cosplay, and more.

Nov. 30, 2023

STRANGE THINGS Star Joseph Quinn Added To FAN EXPO Portland Lineup

British actor Joseph Quinn, who portrayed "Eddie Munson" in the most recent season of the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things," is one of four additions to the celebrity roster at FAN EXPO Portland, set for January 12-14 at Oregon Convention Center, it was announced today. The London native is also well-known for supporting roles in Overlord (2018) and the BBC series "Dickensian" as well as a guest appearance on the hit "Game of Thrones."

Also new to the FAN EXPO Portland guest lineup are Laurie Holden ("The Walking Dead"), Mary McDonnell ("Battlestar Galactica") and Diana Lee Inosanto, who joins previously announced Eman Esfandi from "Ahsoka").

Quinn has been a huge hit since his first North American convention appearances last year at several FAN EXPO events. In addition to his breakout in "Stranger Things," Quinn has also gained notice for a role in the BBC series "LES MISERABLES" (2019) and the mini-series "Catherine the Great" (2019). Quinn has an exclusive appearance agreement with FAN EXPO HQ, the world's largest comic con producer.

Holden, who starred as "Andrea" in "The Walking Dead," also had memorable roles in The Majestic opposite Jim Carrey and "The Magnificent Seven" and last year had a recurring role in "The Boys."

McDonnell has twice been nominated for Oscars, for her performances in Passion Fish and Dances with Wolves. She also earned a Saturn Award for her work as "President Laura Roslin" over five seasons in "Battlestar Galactica" and this year co-starred as "Madeline Usher" in the Netflix drama/horror series "The Fall of the House of Usher."

Inosanto appears as "Morgan Elsbeth" in the Star Wars "Ahsoka" production on Disney+, opposite Rosario Dawson, David Tennant and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. She originated that role in an episode of "Mandalorian" in 2020 after appearing in dozens of movies and shows as a stunt person and a variety of other entertainment jobs.
The four become the latest additions to a standout FAN EXPO Portland celebrity area that includes Jon Bernthal ("The Punisher," "The Walking Dead"), the "Charmed" duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, the "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, Lana Parrilla ("Once Upon a Time," "Spin City"), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Peter Cullen (Transformers), Giancarlo Esposito ("The Mandalorian," "Breaking Bad), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, "Avengers: Infinity War"), Keith David (The Thing, The Princess and the Frog), Emily Swallow ("The Mandalorian," "Supernatural"), Jeff Ward ("One Piece," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Titus Welliver ("Bosch," "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), Ethan Suplee ("My Name is Earl," Remember the Titans), Jason Lee (Vanilla Sky, Almost Famous) and Peter Weller (RoboCop, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension.

FAN EXPO Portland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, VIP tickets and Ultimate Fan Packages for FAN EXPO Portland are available now. Advance pricing is available until December 28, 2023. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for comic creator guests, voice actors, and cosplayers.
Portland is the second event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at Click Here.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2023-24 schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.


