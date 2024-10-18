Review: WICKED at Keller Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Judging by the number of long black dresses, green accessories, and even some green body paint, I’m guessing that many of the people at Keller Auditorium last night had seen WICKED before. The musical, featuring Stephen Schwartz’s iconic score and excellent book by Winnie Holzman, has been captivating audiences for more than 20 years and I have no doubt it will keep dazzling for another 20.

WICKED, based on a book by Gregory MacGuire, tells the story of what happened in Oz long before Dorothy got there. Elphaba, a misunderstood, green-skinned girl, arrives at university to find she has a polar opposite roommate – Glinda, a popular, bubbly blonde. The two become best friends, but that bond is tested when social and political tensions lead them to choose different paths. The show brilliantly reimagines the familiar world of Oz, showing that there’s much more to the story through the exploration of timeless and universal themes, like friendship and belonging, privilege and prejudice, corruption and injustice, the consequences of our choices, and, of course, goodness vs. wickedness.

The current national tour is everything this show should be – visually stunning, well-sung, and overall a delightful night at the theatre. It also has the strongest Elphaba/Glinda/Fiyero trio I’ve ever had the pleasure of seeing.

Lauren Samuels, an English performer making her U.S. debut as Elphaba, is sure to strike a chord with anyone who’s ever felt like an outsider. She captures the character’s vulnerability and strength, not to mention she sings the heck out of “Defying Gravity.” I sincerely hope we see more of her on U.S. stages in the future.

Austen Danielle Bohmer delivers a nuanced and delightful performance as Glinda, blending humor with depth of emotion. Her expressions perfectly communicate the struggle for identity and meaning lying just beneath her blond, bubbly exterior. And Xavier McKinnon, as Fiyero – well, let’s just say he’s easy to fall in love with.

This was my fifth time seeing WICKED, and I will very happily watch it five or ten more times. The show’s themes feel as relevant today as ever, making it not only a spectacular musical experience (big flashy dance numbers! so much green!) but a timely and moving one as well.

Simply put, this show is always worth watching. If you haven’t seen WICKED yet, or even if you have, don’t miss this fantastic production.

WICKED runs through Nov. 3 at Keller Auditorium. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

