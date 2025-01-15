Review: KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Keller Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When I saw the Broadway In Portland schedule for this year, the show I was most excited about was KIMBERLY AKIMBO, with book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and a score by Jeanine Tesori. This quirky gem of a musical, which won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is the kind of show that makes you laugh, cry, and fundamentally reassess your perspective on life. This is my third time seeing it, and I’m already scheming to catch it again in its short run at the Keller Auditorium.

Set in 1990s suburban New Jersey, the story follows Kimberly Levaco (played by three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello), a teenager with a rare genetic condition that causes her body to age 4-5 times faster than normal. As she approaches her 16th birthday – the average life expectancy for someone with her condition – we witness her navigate the implications of growing older alongside family dysfunction and all the awkwardness of being the new girl at high school, with a spirit that refuses to be dimmed. This show is a testament to the power of hope and optimism in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.

The true magic of this show lies in its complex and totally relatable characters, all of whom feel like people you might know and love. This is especially true of Kimberly's family – parents (Jim Hogan and Dana Steingold) whose lives didn’t turn out how they’d planned, an aunt (Emily Koch) who is completely unencumbered by moral or legal norms. They do things that will have you alternately wanting to shake some sense into them and wrap them in a big bear hug. These aren’t simple villains or heroes – they’re just people trying their best, even when their best isn’t very good.

Carolee Carmello delivers a wonderful performance as Kimberly – striking just the right balance between someone who’s acutely aware of her own mortality and a teenager who just wants to be a teenager. And Miguel Gil brings the perfect blend of adolescent awkwardness and genuine kindness to the role of Seth. But the entire cast is strong – many of them performed or understudied their roles on Broadway.

In a Broadway landscape often dominated by big-budget spectacles (no shade – I love those, too), KIMBERLY AKIMBO reminds us that sometimes the quietest shows speak the loudest. As I was leaving, I overheard an audience member say something to the effect of: "That was just perfect. It puts things in perspective, and that's exactly what I needed at this moment." I agree. There's no better show out there that provides such clear inspiration to live life for all it's worth.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO runs through January 19 at Keller Auditorium. Details and tickets here.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

