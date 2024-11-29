Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards
Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Triangle Productions

Little Shop of Horrors is running at Triangle Productions through December 21, 2024.

Little Shop of Horrors is a delectable sci-fi horror musical with an electrifying 1960s pop/rock score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

Seymour a meek and dejected assistant at a floral shop just happens upon a strange plant, which he affectionately names “Audrey II” after his crush with a co-worker. Little does he know that this strange and unusual plant will develop a soulful R&B voice, a potty mouth, and an unquenchable thirst for HUMAN BLOOD.

The cast features Ryan Edlinger as Seymour, Rich Cohn-Lee as Orin, Michael Rouches as Mr. Musnick, Lydia Fleming as Crystal, Tanya Bihari as Chiffon, Abbe Drake as Audrey, Jalena Scott as Ronnette, and Kimo Camat as Voice of Audrey II.

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Triangle Productions Image
The cast of Little Shop of Horrors

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Triangle Productions Image
The cast of Little Shop of Horrors

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Triangle Productions Image
The cast of Little Shop of Horrors

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Triangle Productions Image
The cast of Little Shop of Horrors

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Triangle Productions Image
The cast of Little Shop of Horrors

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Triangle Productions Image
The cast of Little Shop of Horrors

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Triangle Productions Image
The cast of Little Shop of Horrors

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Triangle Productions Image
The cast of Little Shop of Horrors

Photos: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Triangle Productions Image
The cast of Little Shop of Horrors



