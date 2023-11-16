MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Announce At Fox Performing Arts Center

This production will open the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES at the Fox Performing Arts Center December 13–14, 2023.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

The American Theatre Guild will present the heartwarming holiday musical, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS. This production will open the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES at the Fox Performing Arts Center December 13–14, 2023.

Tickets to MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS can be purchased at BroadwayAtTheFox.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 14, 2023 8:00 p.m.

Members of the original Million Dollar Quartet team, Tony-nominated book writer Colin Escott and original orchestrator Chuck Mead, reunite with director Scott Weinstein for this new musical holiday celebration. 

In MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS rock ‘n' roll newcomers, and soon to be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the holidays. Inspired by the true story of their December 1956 homecoming at Sun Records, this heartwarming rock n' roll musical rings with sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made the Million Dollar Quartet famous. The gang is up to their usual antics as we journey through stories of Christmas past, present, and future in a joyful evening filled with nostalgic holiday hits including “Run Rudolph Run,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “I'll Be Home For Christmas,” and more. 

The design team for MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS includes scenic design by dots, lighting design by Ryan J. O'Gara, sound design by Diego Garzón, costume design by Izumi Inaba, and prop design by Douglas Clarke. The production is general managed by Evan Bernardin Productions and booked by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals / BBT.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS received its world premiere in 2021 at The Phoenix Theatre Company, ahead of a National Tour that same year. 

A MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS cast album is available digitally and in stores. The 15-track cast recording includes all of the nostalgic chart-topping holiday hits from the musical as well as an additional 4 non-holiday bonus tracks.

Please note: BroadwayAtTheFox.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Fox Performing Arts Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE SERIES is welcomed by the Fox Performing Arts Center.




