Left Coast Puppet Love Fest Seeks Workshop Proposals

The Left Coast Puppet Love Fest invites artists to submit workshop proposals for their puppetry festival taking place in August in Portland, Oregon. Submissions are through an online form and must be received by February 15.

The Official 2020 Regional Festival for the Pacific Northwest Region of The Puppeteers of America, the Left Coast Puppet Love Fest is led by co-Directors Dustin Curtis (Seattle) and Mary Nagler (Portland). Several local Puppeteers of America Guilds - Puppetry Guild of Portland, Puppeteers of Puget Sound, and Willamette Valley Puppeteers - will join in organizing and running the festival.

Left Coast Puppet Love Fest will bring together professional puppeteers, students, librarians, educators, and inspired beginners in Portland, OR to share knowledge, enthusiasm and resources. Festival dates are August 6-9, 2020.

Workshops will be selected to provide festival attendees with a wide variety of topics (Performing, Building, Business), formats (Lecture, Demonstrations, Hands-on), and puppeteering styles. Workshops with an academic or scholarly focus, as well as workshops in related arts fields such as crafts and theatre, are also welcome.

Workshop selection and management will be handled by Festival co-Director Mary Nagler (Portland) and Workshop Chair Rachel Jackson of Vox Fabuli Puppets (Seattle). The workshop track is sponsored by Felt-a-con.

Chosen workshop teachers will receive an honorarium for teaching at the festival.





Related Articles Shows View More Portland Stories

More Hot Stories For You