Fuse Theatre Ensemble Will Present the Premiere of THE QUEERS

Fuse Theatre Ensemble will present the World Premiere of playwright Mikki Gillette's The Queers.

The Queers represents a milestone in trans representation in Portland theatre, being the first trans ensemble drama written by a trans writer to receive a production of any kind in the area.

Set in a mid-sized city in 2011, The Queers follows the trans women Lisa (a substitute teacher falsely accused of misconduct at work), Ally (who struggles with poverty and unrequited love), and Andrea (who's at the very beginning of her transition). Their paths become entangled with Smith and Pim, a young nonbinary couple, and in this witty and daring script, activism, jealousy, financial insecurity, and suicidal ideation all ensue as the pressures of transphobia raises life's stresses to a fever pitch.

Performances run January 7 - February 6, 2022.