Cast Set for THE BIG ONE-OH! at Bridgetown Portland Musical Theatre
Performances are Saturday and Sunday August 1 and 2.
Bridgetown Musical Theatre has revealed the cast for their upcoming summer musical production, The Big One-Oh! Based on the beloved book, The Big One-Oh! features lyrics by Academy Award-winner Dean Pitchford (author of the novel, Footloose), music by the acclaimed Tony-winner Doug Besterman (Elf, Young Frankenstein), and a book by iTheatric's award-winning playwright Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, James and the Giant Peach). The musical version initially premiered off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company in October 2019.
Charley Maplewood has never been one for parties - that would require friends, which he doesn't have. Well, unless you count his monster friends, but they're only imaginary. But now that he's turning ten-the big one-oh-he decides to throw a birthday party for himself, complete with a 'House of Horrors' theme. Of course, things don't work out as he plans. Will Charley be able to pull it together before the big one-oh . . . becomes the big OH-NO!?
The production is directed by Andrew Curtis Stark, with music direction by Jasper Warhus. In the cast are: Ripley Phillippay (Charlie Maplewood), Malia Fuller (Jennifer/Alien), Cameron James (Cougar/Dad), Jasper Warhus (Garry Quarky/Vince), Lucy Solis (Scottie/Mrs. Cleveland), LeeAnn Ducker (Mom), Sage Gonzalez (Darryl/Zombie King) and Samantha Blaine (Lorena/Boing Boing). Portland performances are in the Bridgetown Black Box Theatre. Performances are Saturday and Sunday August 1 and 2, at 2pm and 7:30pm.
|
Performathon 2026!
Ten Fifteen Productions (7/18-7/18)
|
The Words Will Come
Shaking the Tree Theatre (6/04-6/28) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Among the Stars
Bridgetown Conservatory of Musical Theatre (8/23-8/23)
|
The Outsiders
Keller Auditorium (11/18-11/24)
|
Voices of Our Land: Dvořák “American” Quintet
PSU, College of the Arts, Lincoln Performance Hall (6/28-6/28)
|
2026 Young Artist Institute Finale Concert
Kaul Auditorium (7/04-7/04)
|
Voices of Our Land: Dvořák “American” Quintet
Reed College, Kaul Auditorium (6/29-6/29)
|
Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Clackamas Repertory Theatre (9/10-10/04)
|
Cirque Ma'Ceo LIVE in Grants Pass July 17 - 19, 2026
Josephine Co Fairgrounds (7/17-7/19)
|
Souvenir: Tchaikovsky Sextet
PSU, College of the Arts, Lincoln Performance Hall (7/12-7/12)