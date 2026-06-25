Cast Set for THE BIG ONE-OH! at Bridgetown Portland Musical Theatre

🎭 NEW! Oregon Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Oregon & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bridgetown Musical Theatre has revealed the cast for their upcoming summer musical production, The Big One-Oh! Based on the beloved book, The Big One-Oh! features lyrics by Academy Award-winner Dean Pitchford (author of the novel, Footloose), music by the acclaimed Tony-winner Doug Besterman (Elf, Young Frankenstein), and a book by iTheatric's award-winning playwright Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka, James and the Giant Peach). The musical version initially premiered off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company in October 2019.

Charley Maplewood has never been one for parties - that would require friends, which he doesn't have. Well, unless you count his monster friends, but they're only imaginary. But now that he's turning ten-the big one-oh-he decides to throw a birthday party for himself, complete with a 'House of Horrors' theme. Of course, things don't work out as he plans. Will Charley be able to pull it together before the big one-oh . . . becomes the big OH-NO!?

The production is directed by Andrew Curtis Stark, with music direction by Jasper Warhus. In the cast are: Ripley Phillippay (Charlie Maplewood), Malia Fuller (Jennifer/Alien), Cameron James (Cougar/Dad), Jasper Warhus (Garry Quarky/Vince), Lucy Solis (Scottie/Mrs. Cleveland), LeeAnn Ducker (Mom), Sage Gonzalez (Darryl/Zombie King) and Samantha Blaine (Lorena/Boing Boing). Portland performances are in the Bridgetown Black Box Theatre. Performances are Saturday and Sunday August 1 and 2, at 2pm and 7:30pm.

Don't Miss a Oregon News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...