WAITRESS and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Single Tickets to Go On Sale at The Buddy Holly Hall

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Single tickets for the upcoming Lubbock engagements of Waitress and A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical will go on sale Tuesday, August 18 at 10 a.m.

Presented as part of the 2026–27 Broadway at The Buddy Holly Hall Series, the two touring Broadway productions will arrive at The Buddy Holly Hall this fall and winter.

The 10th Anniversary tour of Waitress will play November 20–22, followed by A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical December 18–20.

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson, Waitress follows Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker hoping to escape her troubled marriage and small-town life. When a nearby baking contest offers the possibility of a new beginning, Jenna must decide whether she has the courage to change her circumstances and create a life of her own.

The musical features original choreography by Lorin Latarro and original direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus. The production celebrates friendship, motherhood and finding the courage to pursue a new beginning.

The following month, A Beautiful Noise will bring the life and music of Neil Diamond to the Lubbock stage.

Created in collaboration with Diamond, the musical chronicles his journey from a kid growing up in Brooklyn to one of America's most successful recording and performing artists. Diamond has sold more than 120 million albums and was inducted into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The musical features songs from throughout his career, including “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans” and “Sweet Caroline,” using Diamond's catalog to tell the story of his rise to international stardom.

Both engagements are presented by The American Theatre Guild as part of its 2026–27 Broadway at The Buddy Holly Hall Series.

Single tickets go on sale August 18 at 10 a.m. Group savings are available for parties of 10 or more.

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