HADESTOWN, CARPENTERS SONGBOOK Tickets Go on Sale in Thousand Oaks This Week

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The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION and the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical HADESTOWN will go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. These engagements are part of the 26–27 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series and will be held at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.

Tickets will be available for purchase at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, BAPACThousandOaks.com and Ticketmaster.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Information about each touring production can be found below.

THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION

Monday, Nov. 30, 2026

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable, or as deeply loved, as Karen Carpenter's. THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION brings the icon's extraordinary voice and the brother-sister duo's unforgettable music back to the stage in a beautifully crafted all-new production from the creative team behind The Simon & Garfunkel Story.

With a full band and heartfelt narration, this concert captures the warmth, emotion, and musical brilliance of The Carpenters. It's a touching tribute that invites audiences to sing-along, reminisce, and fall in love all over again. Expect to relive all of their favorites including 'We've Only Just Begun,' 'Close to You,' and 'Rainy Days and Mondays' with this heartfelt love letter to the quiet magic of Karen and Richard Carpenter.

HADESTOWN

Dec. 11–13, 2026

Bank of America Performing Arts Center

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Please note: BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 26–27 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 26–27 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series is welcomed by the Bank of America Performing Arts Center and the Best Western Plus Thousand Oaks Inn.

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