Portland State University Proposes $44 Million to Build New Theater

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A new theater space may be bringing Broadway productions to Portland State University soon. KATU reports that the University is requesting $44 million from the city to go toward the project, which is estimated to cost roughly $450 million.

The 3000-seat venue would be built on the site of the current University Place Hotel on Southwest Lincoln Street. The proposal will be decided by a key vote in a committee of city leaders Tuesday. While still in early stages, approval would allow for a team of city staff to begin design and financial planning for the building.

Committing $44 million this year "would signal confidence to donors and other potential funding partners, unlocking private philanthropy and investment," said Sarah Schwartz, president of the Portland State University Foundation.

However, Bob Naito, co-chair of the Halprin Landscape Conservancy, believes that the request is premature. "We're spending $44 million before we know we have a plan," he said. "We don't think this makes a lot of sense."

PSU President Ann Cudd as well as Council President Jamie Dunphy are in support of the proposal. This new venue and academic space would aim to create a more seamless operation for visiting productions, create more jobs, and expand PSU's arts education program.

Additionally, the 109-year-old Keller Auditorium, located in Portland, is outdated, and a new theatre building would be a welcome addition.

Read the original story on KATU.

About the Portland State University School of Music & Theater

The School of Music & Theater exists to provide professional training and liberal-arts based education to a highly diverse student body in the areas of performance, conducting, jazz studies, music technology, music education, composition and theater arts. In addition, the School provides general training in music and theater where students study theory, history, literature, pedagogy, composition, improvisation, music technology, music history, acting, theatrical production and writing. Framed by the University’s motto, “Let Knowledge Serve the City ” the School of Music & Theater offers a wide spectrum of activities by students, faculty, and guest artists which enhances the artistic and cultural life of the city of Portland. Learn more here.

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