Broadway Hit COME FROM AWAY Plays The King Center In February

The American Theatre Guild, with ASM Global and the King Center, will present the national tour of COME FROM AWAY, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world. This production is part of the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE KING CENTER Series and will take the King Center's L3Harris Technologies Theatre Main Stage on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to COME FROM AWAY are available for purchase online at KingCenter.com, in-person at the King Center Ticket Office or by calling 321-242-2219. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The 24-25 touring production of COME FROM AWAY will feature John Anker Bow, Kathleen Cameron, Ryaan Farhadi, Richard Chaz Gomez, Jordan Hayakawa, Andrew Hendrick, Kaitlyn Jackson, Kristin Litzenberg, Tyler Olshansky-Bailon, Erich Schroeder, Hannah-Kathryn Wall, Andre Williams, Nick Berke, K. Bernice, Jordan Diggory, Brooke Melton, Sierra Naomi and Justin Phillips.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, directed by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath, tour music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt-Cavett, and casting by The Telsey Office.

The COME FROM AWAY tour stage management team is led by production stage manager Sam Kronhaus and is supported by assistant stage manager Gloria Bontrager-Thomas. The company management team is led by company manager Mackenzie Douglas with assistant company manager Kate Friesen. The tour music director is Sarah Pool Wilhelm.

Tour musicians include Bronwen Chan, McKinley Foster, Gioia Gedicks, Spencer Inch, Logan Mitchell, Tonie Nguyen, Isaiah Smith and Brandon Wong.

Most recently and for the first time in modern American history, the national tour of COME FROM AWAY performed an exclusive live concert version of the show at three military installations, organized by the USO and No Guarantees Productions.

A “Best Musical” winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony Award for “Best Direction of a Musical” (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including “Best New Musical,” 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical,” 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding Musical,” 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including “Best Production,” 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including “Outstanding Production of a Musical,” 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including “Excellence in Production of a Musical,” 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including “Outstanding New Musical,” 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including “Best New Musical,” 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including “Outstanding New Musical/Opera” and “Outstanding Production,” and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).

