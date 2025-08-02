Review: MALTA FESTIVAL at PoznaÅ„

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



What a blast that was! The Malta Festival is not just another cultural event; it’s like the cherry on top of a sundae you didn’t know you needed—until you took that first bite. After some troubling times for one of Poland’s most important theatre festivals, we’ve opened a new, fresh chapter, bursting with feminine energy and a whole lot of new power. It feels like a rebirth, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. But for now, let me take you on a whirlwind tour of what unfolded in this year’s edition.

Thematic Exploration of Art and Society

The Malta Festival is a vibrant tapestry woven from the threads of diverse voices and expressions. It’s a place where art doesn’t just sit on a pedestal—it dances, sings, and sometimes throws confetti in your face! Festivals like Malta are essential for celebrating a broad range of performances and perspectives, creating a rich cultural dialogue that resonates with everyone, from the art aficionado to the casual observer. It’s like a buffet of creativity: you can sample a little bit of everything and leave feeling full of inspiration. It also has a strong social dimension, addressing collective responsibilities and modern-day challenges, while shedding light on certain taboos. It's engaging, thought-provoking, and aims to make the world a better place. But I’ll explore this aspect—and Dominika Kulczyk’s powerful social engagement—in a separate piece. Stay tuned.

Theatrical Highlights

Let’s dive into the theatrical highlights of this year’s festival.

First up: Embodying Pasolini, an authorial tribute by actress Tilda Swinton and art historian Olivier Saillard to the legendary Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini. This performance is like a fine wine—complex, rich, and best enjoyed with a good friend. Staged just once a year in a different location around the world, this year’s show was exclusively available in PoznaÅ„. The project is undeniably extraordinary, both in form and in content. I’ve always believed that costumes are the unsung heroes of the art world, and now, finally, we can admire them and pay homage to their beauty.

I loved a theatrical tribute to Agnieszka Holland, showcasing pieces inspired by her impactful work. And A Woman Alone by Anna Smolar—a modern reinterpretation of the single mother’s universe that remains painfully relevant after all those years (unfortunately).

Anna Ilczuk was truly remarkable in the leading role—raw, intense, and fully committed. Still, the structure of the piece made it hard to engage at some point. Long scenes and a rather literal tone emphasized the emotional weight of the topic, but for me, it felt a bit too much—too direct, too heavy, and not quite open to interpretation. My defense mechanism kicked in, and I struggled to stay present. I’m not sure what to make of it, but I know it didn’t leave me fully captivated. Ryfa Ri as BoguÅ› brought in an offbeat contrast, full of movement, theatricality, and a touch of surreal energy. A metaphorical breath of fresh air in an otherwise very grounded and literal production.

Musical Brilliance

Now, let’s talk about musical brilliance. The Rite of Spring by Dewey Dell is something enchanting and hypnotizing to the core. Stravinsky’s masterpiece is my favorite piece of music of all time, and yes, I had high expectations, but the Italian group filled me with such harmony and beauty that I was left speechless (and that doesn’t happen often). There was something raw in this Animal Planet-esque version. All those creatures traveling across the stage made me ponder the nature of music and nature (nature of nature – is that a thing?). Even though it was closely aligned with Mother Nature, the dancers' movements were out of this world. I loved that all senses were involved in decrypting this piece, not just sight and hearing.

Innovative Experiences

In terms of innovative experiences, I couldn’t quite grasp the phenomenon of ULTRAFICCIÓN nr. 1 /Fracciones de tiempo. Call me old school, but reading a story (literally) off the big screen in the dark with moving trees, sheep (yes, real sheep), and a driving car felt like just that—reading a story off the big screen in the dark with moving trees, sheep, and a driving car. Except for biting mosquitoes, I didn’t feel much.

On the other hand, The Monster’s Voice, inspired by the movie Europa, Europa by Agnieszka Holland, is the best opera I saw this season. It’s like breaking down the theme contained in the film and extracting only universal stories, placing them in the world of myths, and reaching the essence of humanity. It sounds lofty, but it’s conducted so delicately that there’s not a hint of pretentiousness or over-intellectualization. Purity. Where is the monster, and whose voice is it speaking? That’s a completely different side, but this performance shows that opera is not dead. It can be temporary and moving, can tackle difficult subjects, and serve beauty. This show is full of references, stunning visual techniques, rich in taste and simplicity, relating to symbols and touching souls. The director, Agnieszka SmoczyÅ„ska, knows how to make it alive, restless, and graceful at the same time.

Concerts and Outdoor Performances

Let’s talk concerts: Alaska Thunderfuck made a fabulous and glamorous show, and I discovered Fink and L’Imperatrice – where have you been all my life?

Another part of Malta is outdoor performances. Breathtaking Open Lines by Basinga showed us that the art of tightrope walking is something we needed in our lives. RoZéO by Gratte Ciel made us all want to fly (emotionally or literally). Bandakadabra, La Confirenze, and LaDinamo made us dance on the streets (or at least want to).

I’m over the moon writing those words. The Big Malta Festival is back, and it’s a vibrant tapestry of art and expression, showcasing the power of diverse performances, exploration, and experimentation. It’s a celebration of creativity from all around the world that you won’t want to miss! I encourage everyone to experience this festival firsthand – it’s a powerful meeting between art and its audience, and it promises to inspire and engage. So, buckle up and get ready for a wild ride through the world of art—you won’t regret it!

Photo: Malta Festival

Reader Reviews

Need more Poland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...