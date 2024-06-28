Natalia Jarczynska Shares Poland's Top Summer Theater Picks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Even though most of the Polish theaters are taking well-reserved sun-soaked snooze to recharge the batteries some places are welcoming the audience. Escape the heat and go to the theater!

Tick, Tick… Boom!

Warsaw, Roma, from 29th of June till 7th of July

One of the best shows of the season. Simple perfection of music, passion, and good humor. This show is a smash and a bomb! They are singing like angels and the show has more twists and turns than a roller coaster on caffeine! The cast is changing so every time you can experience something different. I'm excited about this show as it's one of the best shows I've ever seen!

Summer Opera Festival

Swinoujscie, 6th of July

Dynamic musical cruise through beloved opera, operetta, and musical hits. The concert features soloists and the Szczecin Castle Opera orchestra under Vladimir Kiradjiev's baton. Host Andrzej Watorski will share engaging anecdotes and interesting facts about the songs. Enjoy performances by seven soloists, offering a mix of well-known and cherished works. The repertoire spans calm and expressive melodies, dynamic rhythms, and thrilling tunes. Light and relaxing, with a touch of good humor, this concert perfectly complements the holiday mood and seaside scenery, ensuring a perfect evening of classical music by the sea! I look forward to it as there is nothing better than music in the beautiful scenery.

Eccentrics

Torun, The Kujawsko-Pomorski Music Theatre, Torun, from 5th till 7th of July and 30th, 31st of August

A new hit from Torun, full of swing and jazz! The unique staging adds character, evoking the times of the early Polish People's Republic with nostalgia and humor, as well as multimedia projections and many excellent swing songs, brilliantly performed by the actors and the music band. I cannot wait to discover this universe of swing and humor, I love time travel!

Friends. The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Torun, The Kujawsko-Pomorski Music Theatre, from 12th of July till 14th of July

Funny musical about the famous friends from New York. It is a great occasion to sit, relax, and bring the memories from one of the greatest TV shows in history. Joe, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe, Gunter, and more! A real summer entertainment! I'm delighted because it's a great opportunity to enjoy more entertaining classics.

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra: European Tour Inauguration

Warsaw, Polish National Opera, 14th of July

As last year, the orchestra is led by Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri-Lynn Wilson, for whom the job has both artistic and personal significance. The Ukrainian Freedom Tour takes place from 20 August to 3 September. It will start in Poland, and then take the orchestra to the most prestigious concert venues in Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the UK. I'm very excited about this one as it's the start of a European tour!

Actor Initiatives Project

Gdynia Musical Theater

In August you will have an opportunity to listen to amazing music performed by Mateusz Deskiewicz, Tomasz Wiecek, and Marek Sadowski! An elegant evening with the greatest hits of French music? A concert full of smiles and emotions, intertwined with live dialogue with the audience? Or are you a fan of the sound of the world song legend - Frank Sinatra? I am delighted about these evenings because they will certainly be great musical experiences.

France Elegance, 10th and 11th of August

I’m sorry, honey, but it's your fault, 17th and 18th of August

SINATRA Way, 24th and 25th of August

