DOKTOR DOLITTLE I JEGO ZWIERZĘTA Comes to Teatr Capitol Warsaw

​​​​​​​It’s not a musical, per se, but music breathes through it, shaping the atmosphere, cutting through the silence, and seeping into every moment like an invisible pulse. And that brings me to the key player: Michał Litwiniec. He’s not just composing the soundscape; he is the soundscape. Positioned within the set, half-seen, half-heard, like some enigmatic figure lurking in the woods, his presence alone could tell the story. Honestly, if it were just him on stage, with nothing but his music, it would still be hauntingly powerful. But don’t get me wrong—the rest of the show is far from secondary.