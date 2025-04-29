Video: First Look At Fulton Theatre's FOREVER PLAID

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fulton Theatre has released a first look at its production of Forever Plaid, the musical comedy packed with infectious laughter and heavenly harmonies.

Forever Plaid follows the story of Sparky, Smudge, Jinx, and Frankie, four young men who form a musical group inspired by their idols, The Four Freshmen, The Hi-Lo’s, and The Crew Cuts. After rehearsing in the basement of Smudge’s family's plumbing supply company, they call themselves “Forever Plaid.” On the way to their first big performance, they are tragically killed in a car accident, but their story continues as they return from the afterlife to perform the show they never got to complete.

Audiences can expect close harmony singing, playful squabbles, and precisely choreographed routines, all set to a soundtrack of beloved pop hits from the 1950s.

The creative team for Forever Plaid at Fulton Theatre includes Director and Choreographer Fran Prisco, Music Director Robert Bigley, and Pianist and Conductor Karen Waddill. Scenic design is by Josh Yentsch, costumes are designed by Beth Dunkelberger, lighting design by Thomas Hudson, sound design by Josh Allamon, and props design by Katelin Walsko. Joey Abramowicz serves as Casting Associate, and Daniel J. Hanson is the Production Stage Manager.

Video footage of the production is now available, giving audiences a glimpse into the charming and nostalgic world of Forever Plaid.

