UniSound Names Omari Abdul-Alim as Inaugural Black Teaching Artist-in-Residence Fellow

UniSound has appointed Omari Abdul-Alim as its inaugural Black Teaching Artist-in-Residence Fellow. The fellowship expands on Unisound’s Black Teaching Artist program, which supports the artistic practice and professional development of such artists in the Pittsburgh region.



Abdul-Alim, a distinguished violinist and educator, brings a wealth of experience and passion to his new role. With a career spanning over a decade, Abdul-Alim has captivated audiences across the country with his virtuosity and dedication to music education. He is recognized for his ability to inspire young musicians and foster a deep appreciation for the arts.



As part of his fellowship, Abdul-Alim will split his time between teaching private, group classes and chamber coachings through a partnership with Hope Academy, Guardians of Sound Hip Hop Orchestra, and Youth Chamber Connection. He will also have the opportunity to facilitate workshops in community and educational settings.



"We are exceedingly thrilled for our students and young professional musicians, and very enthusiastic about the opportunities that a violinist, musician and educator of Omari Abdul-Alim's caliber brings to our region,” said Michael Chapman, executive director of Guardians of Sound. "Guardians of Sound is very thankful for its partners UniSound, Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestras, Hope Academy, Act3, and the funding support that enabled this vitally needed development.”



Linda Addlespurger, executive director of Hope Academy, says, “Hope Academy is grateful to be one of the organizations participating in UniSound’s inaugural BTAR Fellowship program and thrilled to welcome violinist and teaching artist Omari Abdul-Alim. The BTAR Fellowship exemplifies the power of collaboration, particularly for smaller organizations addressing significant, systemic issues.”



She adds, “This innovative—or as one applicant described it, 'radical'—initiative goes beyond filling a position: it's about breaking a cycle and establishing a new model. By providing teaching artists with sustainable careers, rather than just ‘side hustles,’ we are in a better position to inspire and cultivate the next generation of musicians.”



UniSound’s Black Teaching Artist-in-Residence Fellowship is part of a broader initiative to support and uplift Black artists and educators. Through this program, UniSound aims to address historical inequities in the arts and provide platforms for underrepresented voices while providing children of color the opportunity to study under a teacher who looks like them.



