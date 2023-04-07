The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announces Spring Gallery Crawl In The Cultural District, April 28

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announces the spring Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to Midnight. In addition to several other free activities, this Crawl features the return of multiple fan-favorite stops!

Starting with the TRAP + Paint series, which allows Crawl goers to complete their own art masterpieces while following instruction from Kuwame Kinsel of BOOM Concepts, as they jam out to rap, trap, and R&B hits on the 4th floor of the Trust Arts Education Center. Participants can also contribute to a community mural with artists Max Gonzales and Shane Pilster. This event joins the ongoing Graffiti Walls display at the Trust Oasis as a part of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's year-long celebration of hip hop. Learn more at TrustArts.org/HipHop.



Making its return to Peirce Studio in the Trust Arts Education Center, is the WPTS Radio local music showcase featuring two live musical acts chosen by the University of Pittsburgh's student-run radio station. They'll be broadcasting live on WPTS throughout the evening. Before leaving the Education Center for the night, be sure to stop by the lobby for a printed keepsake of Crawl memories taken in the Photo Booth.



There is no Gallery Crawl in Cultural District without Crawl After Dark! Back by popular demand is Silent Disco in SPACE Gallery from 10:00 p.m. to Midnight with tunes from DJ Samuel Andres, DJ QRX, and DJ Icey Pisces. Perfect for the indecisive, Silent Disco gives party attendees an opportunity to choose which DJ to jam to with a simple flick of a switch.



"The spring Gallery Crawl is a great opportunity to experience the Cultural District after a long Pittsburgh winter. This Crawl offers programming that Crawl-goers have come to know and love and will have something for everyone, says Terri Bell, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Community Engagement. "We're excited to work with community partners and local artists, including, Con Alma, BOOM Concepts, WPTS Radio, DJ Icey Pisces, DJ QRX, DJ Samuel Andres, Fresh Nostalgia Boutique, and many more."



Other featured events include three new exhibits making their Crawl debut at Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Galleries: And, The Lord Spoke by Jacob Pesci at 937 Gallery, Vantage Points by United Visual Artists at Wood Street Galleries, and in spite of me, here you are by Steve Alexis at 707 Penn Gallery. Making their last Crawl appearance are the #notwhite collective 2016-2022 at SPACE Gallery and Exploration of COLOR 2.0: A Retrospective of Works by Jo-Anne Bates at 820 Liberty Gallery. Both exhibits will have live performances throughout the night from DJ HUNY XO and Madame Dolores at SPACE and the Dwayne Dolphin Trio at 820 Liberty.



Additional Crawl stops to enjoy include: Vinyl Happy Hour at Con Alma; A Night of Art at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center; the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's Night Market in Market Square; Urban Pathways 6-12 Gallery including an evening of visual art, steelpan music, vendors, and family art activities; An Exhibition of Printmaking and Textiles created by students at Pittsburgh CAPA; Love, MuseumLab, a show of works made by students in Afterschool at Museum Lab on display at love, Pittsburgh; Fashion is Art, a joint mother-and-daughter arts pop-up at Fresh Nostalgia Boutique; Improv Comedy Shows at Arcade Comedy; Quesen x Kinsel - BIG PRINT SHOW, a wide-ranging collection of works by Pittsburgh artists Kinsel and Quesen at Quesen Art Studio; and Street Magic by Liberty Magic house magicians.



To view the full lineup for the Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District visit: TrustArts.org/Crawl. Gallery Crawl locations are universally accessible, unless otherwise noted. For more information, visit TrustArts.org/Accessibility or call (412) 456-6666.