The National Negro Opera Company House Named One of the Most Endangered Places

Jonnet Solomon bought the house in 2000 with her late friend Miriam White.

The National Negro Opera Company House in Pittsburgh has been named one of the most endangered places by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, NPR reports.

"Well, I'm surprised it's still with us," Matthew Craig, executive director for the Young Preservationists Association in Pittsburgh, said of the house. "But that it is still with us lets me believe that it's a pretty strong and pretty well-built house. So we do have some time, but we don't have forever."

"The hope is by having the house on the most endangered historic places list, it'll bring some attention from local community members who'll want to help save it - not just to preserve its story, but to keep it going."

In 1994 the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission designated the NNOC's house on Apple Street a historic structure; it became a Pittsburgh City Historic Landmark in 2008. In 2003 and again in 2013, the Young Preservationists of Pittsburgh included the building on their "Top 10" preservation opportunities.

In 2007 a local newspaper reported that restoration efforts were underway, led by Jonnet Solomon-Nowlin and a nonprofit, The National Opera House. Solomon stated her organization aimed to transform the historic building into a new arts center

