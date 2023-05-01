The August Wilson African American Cultural Center Celebrates One Year Of AUGUST WILSON: THE WRITER'S LANDSCAPE

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center is celebrating one year of August Wilson: The Writer's Landscape, the permanent exhibition that explores the city of Pittsburgh and its influence on Wilson's masterpieces, and a deep dive into the 10-play American Century Cycle.

The center is celebrating this anniversary in conversation with Wilson's friend and dramaturg Todd Kreidler. Fellow dramaturg and Wilson scholar Dr. Taylor Barfield will moderate a discussion and open the floor to a brief Q&A. They will share fascinating insights into Wilson's creative process and how it shaped the themes explored in the exhibition.

As the celebratory week continues, the August Wilson African American Cultural Center will host the Take Center Stage Gala on May 6, 2023, at the Westin Hotel. The gala will feature cocktails, dinner, and a Center Stage performance by acclaimed vocalist Eric Roberson and the String Queens. The Legacy Award will be presented to Franco & Dana Harris, and Dr. & Mrs. Leon Haley. The Luminary Artist Award will be presented to Thaddeus Mosely and Victoria Edwards.

"I'm honored to celebrate the successful first year of August Wilson: The Writer's Landscape, and to present the Take Center Stage Gala for a third year," said Janis Burley Wilson, President and CEO of the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. "This gala is not just a celebration of the Center's next phase, but also a chance to recognize the individuals and artists who continue to support and inspire us in the black arts community. We're looking forward to a night of inspiration and celebration, as we continue to honor August Wilson's legacy and push boundaries in the arts."

Limited tickets are available for the one-year anniversary celebration of August Wilson: The Writer's Landscape. Attire for the gala is black tie optional with an urban chic dress code.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit awaacc.org.

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center is a non-profit cultural center located in Pittsburgh's cultural district that generates artistic, educational, and community initiatives that advance the legacy of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson. One of the largest cultural centers in the country focused exclusively on the African American experience and the celebration of Black culture and the African diaspora, the non-profit organization welcomes more than 119,000 visitors locally and nationally. Through year-round programming across multiple genres, such as the annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, Black Bottom Film Festival, AWCommunity Days, TRUTHSayers speaker series, and rotating art exhibits in its galleries, the Center provides a platform for established and emerging artists of color whose work reflects the universal issues of identity that Wilson tackled, and which still resonate today.