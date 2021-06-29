THE SOUND OF MUSIC, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and More Announced for Pittsburgh Musical Theater 30th Season

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will celebrate 30 years during the 2021-2022 season with performances in multiple venues including the historic Broadway style Byham Theater in the Cultural District, and their own Off-Broadway style Gargaro Theater in the West End.

The season will start this fall with The SpongeBob Musical (November 4-7, Byham Theater) and continue with the annual production of the holiday classic, A Lyrical Christmas Carol (December 16-19, Gargaro Theater). In 2022, the season will continue with two Young Artist Productions, Big Fish School Edition (February 3-6, Gargaro Theater) and The Music Man JR (February 10-13, Gargaro Theater), followed by the return of The Sound of Music (March 10-20, Byham Theater). The season will conclude with a 4-week run of Jesus Christ Superstar (April 7-May 1, Gargaro Theater).

The annual season preview, Broadway at the Overlook at the West End Elliot Overlook, will take place nightly September 9-12. It will feature professional artists supported by an ensemble of students from PMT Conservatory. This event is free to the public.

More information for all shows and events can be found at online at pittsburghmusicals.com. Single tickets and packages for the 2021-2022 30th season will be available later this summer.