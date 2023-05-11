THE BOXCAR CHILDREN to be Presented at Prime Stage

Four orphaned children find an abandoned boxcar in the woods, then decide to call it home where they can survive suspenseful mysteries and stay together.

Prime Stage Theatre will present The Boxcar Children Friday, June 16th - 7pm, Friday, June 23rd - 7pm, Saturday, June 17th - 7pm, Saturday, June 24th - 2:30pm & 7pm, Sunday, June 18th - 2:30pm, Sunday, June 25th - 2:30pm.

Based on the novel by Gertrude Chandler
Adapted by Barbara Field

Directed by Laura Wurzell

Four orphaned children are running away from their grandfather who they believe is cruel. They find an abandoned boxcar in the woods, then decide to call it home where they can survive suspenseful mysteries and stay together.

For tickets visit: Click Here




