Steve Martin And Martin Short Will Bring 'You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!' Tour To Pittsburgh

Performances are on Friday, September 15 and 16, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Steve Martin and Martin Short are heading back out on the road and will bring their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" tour to the Benedum Center on Friday, September 15 and 16, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. The legendary comedians will be joined by special guests Jeff Babko and the Steep Canyon Rangers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10:00 a.m. and may be purchased at these Pittsburgh Cultural Trust official ticket sources: www.TrustArts.org, by calling 412-456-6666 or in person at the Benedum Center box office, 237 7th Street (during renovations of Theater Square Complex and box office). For groups of 10+ visit www.TrustArts.org/groupsales or call group sales at 412-471-6930.

Steve Martin and Martin Short super fans can receive early access for tickets by following @TrustArts on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for pre-sale codes that will be shared on Wednesday, March 22 at 11:00 a.m.

Steve Martin and Martin Short's "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" is a show that redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential, and acclaimed talents of the past century. Their humor is often subversive, but it is always a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other. Martin and Short's chemistry and timing on stage reflects a friendship forged over three decades which developed when they met for the first time on the set of the 1986 film "Three Amigos." These two titans of comedy have been touring together since 2015, when they launched their first live show entitled "A Very Stupid Conversation."




