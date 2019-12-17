Step Into The Age Of Aquarius With HAIR At Pittsburgh Musical Theater

Pittsburgh Musical Theater is starting off the new year with the American Tribal Love - Rock Musical, HAIR. The company's Founding Director, Dr. Ken Gargaro, will return to direct the show.

The show is presented as part of the Rockin' West End Series that takes place at the theater named after Gargaro, located at 327 S Main Street. Joining him on the production team are choreographer, Danny Herman, music director, Francesca Tortorello, and associate director, Steven Wilson.

HAIR celebrates the sixties counterculture in all its barefoot, long-haired, bell-bottomed, beaded and fringed glory. To an infectiously energetic rock beat, the show wows audiences with songs like "Aquarius," "Good Morning, Starshine," "Hair," "I Got Life," and "Let the Sunshine In." Exploring ideas of identity, community, global responsibility and peace, HAIR remains relevant as ever as it examines what it means to be a young person in a changing world.

A special student matinee will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23. Tickets for this performance are $12 each, with one free ticket included for every 25 purchased and are subject to availability. Certain elements of this performance will be altered. For more information about the show, contact Pittsburgh Musical Theater at 412-539-0900 x232, or e-mail akocher@pittsburghmusicals.com.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at pittsburghmusicals.com/tix-hair.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You