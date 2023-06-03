Review: THE ANDREWS BROTHERS Blends Farce and Revue at Saint Vincent Summer Theatre

The production runs through June 4.

By:
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Pittsburgh CLO Announces the 2023 Gene Kelly Award Winners Photo 3 Pittsburgh CLO Announces the 2023 Gene Kelly Award Winners
Review: FALSETTOS at Front Porch Theatricals Pairs a Warm Heart with a Cold Shoulder Photo 4 Review: FALSETTOS at Front Porch Theatricals Pairs a Warm Heart with a Cold Shoulder

Review: FALSETTOS at Front Porch Theatricals Pairs a Warm Heart with a Cold Shoulder

If you've read my column for a while, you'll know there are two or three things I get very excited about every summer. One is the Kennywood food festival (currently waiting for press pass approval), another is Pittsburgh CLO's summer season (tickets already booked), and the third is the Saint Vincent Summer Theatre. It's a hometown institution where you always know what you're getting: a farce or a small-scale nostalgic musical revue, complete with popcorn and outdoor entertainment after. It's as American as apple pie, and never fails to deliver. 

This year, director Greggory Brandt and choreographer Renata Marino (a team with a long history of work together at this venue) have blended the slapstick farce and the retro-musical genres in their presentation of jukebox musical superstar Roger Bean's The Andrews Brothers. It may be a paper-thin confection, but a farce is a farce is a farce, and this one packed in more belly laughs than I was expecting.

The plot here may appear at first to be a discount Plaid, but it's actually more indebted in tone to The Three Amigos than anything else. It's 1945, and Max, Lawrence and Patrick Andrews (Ashton Guthrie, Ryan Sammonds and Anthony Marino Jr., respectively) are three 4F washouts, doing their duty to Uncle Sam by running an understaffed USO revue. When Patrick winds up smitten with adorkable pinup girl Peggy Jones (Taylor Ruffo), whose big show will be cancelled due to the absence of the famous Andrews Sisters, the "Andrews Brothers" decide to save the day by dressing in drag and impersonating the legendary trio. Chaos, naturally, ensues. 

The four-person cast is uniformly solid, funny and tuneful. Taylor Ruffo has one of those voices that feels familiar the minute you hear it. She sings, dances and lands laughs with aplomb; as Peggy the pinup queen performs onstage and does damage control offstage, Ruffo plays to every corner of her resume as Peggy goes silly, sexy, brassy, sweet and aww-shucks wholesome. Her love interest Patrick, played by Anthony Marino Jr., comes the closest to stealing the show; in the Three Amigos tradition he is clearly the Martin Short. Gifted with the strongest physical comedy of the trio, the pint-sized Marino is constantly called on to go either ramrod-rigid or boneless, leaving Peggy and his brothers to save him from himself. There's a moment in Act 2 when the brothers are doing prop comedy, and Marino gets his wig knocked off. He immediately goes zombie stiff, and the other two men must both continue doing the rope schtick, while putting his wig back on AND keeping his locked body from falling over. This thirty seconds alone is worth the price of admission.

Ashton Guthrie's Max is the Steve Martin, the straight man with a dry wit and a knack for a quick quip. Because he's the least overtly goofy of the trio, much of the musical heft falls to him to hold together, and he does so admirably. Meanwhile, our Chevy Chase is Ryan Sammonds as Lawrence, who thinks he's suave and capable but can't stop making a fool of himself. There's a great running gag of Lawrence overestimating his eyesight, requiring him to juggle cue cards, cheater eyeglasses, and his choreography, and Sammonds nails it every time. 

Farce often requires close coordination with the technical team, and Chad Castillo's set design and Beth Shari's endless cascade of costumes look simple but are in constant motion and change. There aren't any doors to slam, but this USO outpost has more going on than is initially apparent, just like the show itself. Though the generation nostalgic for songs about rationing and war bonds is rapidly dwindling, I don't think you had to be there to get the appeal of tight harmonies and retro style. After all, in this digital age, things accumulate instead of falling out of consciousness. I'm sure I'm not the only person glad to take this journey back into someone else's memory lane, and I can't wait to see what the rest of the summer holds here.




RELATED STORIES - Pittsburgh

1
Pittsburgh Cultural Trusts New Student Volunteer Engagement Program Celebrates First Photo
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's New Student Volunteer Engagement Program Celebrates First Year with a Special Ceremony

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the success of the new student volunteer engagement program, Beyond The Stage. Designed to expose students to a broader range of careers in the performing arts industry, the program was created to increase student volunteer participation at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's operated and owned venues, festivals, and other events.

2
Pittsburgh CLO Announces the 2023 Gene Kelly Award Winners Photo
Pittsburgh CLO Announces the 2023 Gene Kelly Award Winners

A sold-out crowd gathered at the Benedum Center as Pittsburgh CLO and The Michael J. Kara Family honored Allegheny County's finest high school performers at the 32nd Annual Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

3
Point Park University Dance Professor Stages Ballet In Native South Korea Photo
Point Park University Dance Professor Stages Ballet In Native South Korea

The Gwangju Uprising is the subject of a new ballet choreographed by The Princess Grace Choreographer Award recipient, Assistant Professor of Ballet at Point Park University Jae Man Joo. 

4
Pittsburgh Playhouse Receives NEA Grant to Support Jazz Music and Dance Photo
Pittsburgh Playhouse Receives NEA Grant to Support Jazz Music and Dance

The Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University has been approved for a $25,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

From This Author - Greg Kerestan

A long-time BWW regular, Greg Kerestan is proud to join the staff of his favorite website. Greg is a graduate of Duquesne University and Seton Hill University, where he studied both theatre and Englis... (read more about this author)

Review: FALSETTOS at Front Porch Theatricals Pairs a Warm Heart with a Cold ShoulderReview: FALSETTOS at Front Porch Theatricals Pairs a Warm Heart with a Cold Shoulder
Review: YOUNG AMERICANS Takes a Road Trip at Pittsburgh Public TheaterReview: YOUNG AMERICANS Takes a Road Trip at Pittsburgh Public Theater
Review: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE Is Uncompromisingly Unique at Pittsburgh PlayhouseReview: MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE Is Uncompromisingly Unique at Pittsburgh Playhouse
Review: TINA Rocks and Rolls Down the River at Benedum CenterReview: TINA Rocks and Rolls Down the River at Benedum Center

Videos

Video: How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra Video Video: How Bonnie Milligan Built a Better Debra
Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted Video
Micaela Diamond Is Not Taking PARADE for Granted
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams Video
A Tony Nomination Was Beyond Justin Cooley's Wildest Dreams
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think Video
Tony Nominee Kara Young Wants to Change Your Mind and Make You Think
View all Videos

Pittsburgh SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound Inside
Barebones Black Box (8/11-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Boxcar Children
New Hazlett Theater (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frida...A Self Portrait
Pittsburgh Public Theater (6/07-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You