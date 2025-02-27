Pittsburgh Public Theater to Present Digital Extension Of TROUBLE IN MIND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh Public Theater will present a digital extension of the Broadway hit Trouble in Mind in partnership with The League of Live Stream Theater. Audiences are now able to experience this powerful production on demand through March 23, 2025.

Trouble in Mind is a backstage satire about race and racism in the American theater industry written by playwright Alice Childress in the 1950s. The show should have earned Childress the first Broadway premiere by a Black woman playwright (a title that later went to A Raisin in the Sun) - but in a case of life imitating art, interference from white producers led to a more than 60-year delay. Critics called The Public's production of Trouble in Mind, directed by Justin Emeka, "a perfect play for our times" that is "gripping from the first scene."

"This production resonated deeply with our audiences, and we are thrilled to extend its reach through digital streaming," Pittsburgh Public Theater Associate Artistic Director Sarah Ashley Cain said. "The League of Live Stream Theater allows us to bring Trouble in Mind to an even broader audience, ensuring this important work continues to spark conversation and reflection."

Audiences can watch the digital production on demand through The League of Live Stream Theater, a leader in bringing live theater to audiences everywhere. This leading nonprofit's work features collaborations with major theaters across the country, including the first-ever simultaneous livestream of a Broadway production with Clyde's in 2022. Their work ensures that powerful stories-like Trouble in Mind-reach beyond the stage and into homes nationwide. Streaming tickets are $39 per household.

