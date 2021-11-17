Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pittsburgh Public Theater and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announce Casting for THE SECOND CITY: IT'S A WILD, WACKY WONDERFUL LIFE

pixeltracker

The improvisational comedy enterprise and theater troupe based in Chicago has presented training programs and live theater for more than 60 years.

Nov. 17, 2021 Â 

Pittsburgh Public Theater and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust have come together to present a hilarious, happy holiday revue this season - It's a Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life from The Second City.

The improvisational comedy enterprise and theater troupe based in Chicago has presented training programs and live theater for more than 60 years. Consistently a starting point for comedians, award-winning actors, and directors, today The Second City boasts three locations in Chicago, Toronto, and Hollywood. In addition to its stages, Second City Touring Companies bring the famed improv and sketch comedy theater across North America and Abroad.

This year's holiday production comes to Pittsburgh for six performances only and is directed by Jen Ellison with stage management by Katie Hildreth and musical direction by Ryan Miera. Cast includes Andy Bolduc, Julia Morales, Rich Alfonso, Jenelle Cheyne, and Tim Metzler.

Lou Castelli, Managing Director of Pittsburgh Public Theater, says, "We are so excited to welcome The Second City back to celebrate the holidays with us. After all, who doesn't need some fun and laughs to get into the spirit of the season? Pittsburgh is in for a hilarious treat this December when The Second City shares their trademark blend of classic sketches and fast-paced improv at the O'Reilly."

Second City Touring Companies' creative collaborations have produced thrilling and critically acclaimed work in partnership with organizations like The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Norwegian Cruise Line, the New York Comedy Festival, and the Chicago Bulls.

Tickets for It's a Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life are on sale now at CulturalDistrict.org/SECONDCITY or by calling 412-316-1600. Performances are Wednesday December 8 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday December 9 at 7:30 p.m., Friday December 10 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday December 11 at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday December 12 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices start at $37.25.


Related Articles View More Pittsburgh Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Jonalyn Saxer Photo
Jonalyn Saxer
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You

  • Bardic Theatre announce 40th Anniversary Celebrations
  • St Petersburg Ballet Makes Return To Dublin With SWAN LAKE at Bord Gais Energy Theatre
  • ALADDIN Panto Will Return to The Everymanâ€¯Next Month
  • THE CONSEQUENCES OF BREAKING THE HEART - AN IRISH FOLK TALE to Launch at Connolly's of Leap