Pittsburgh Public Theater and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Announce Casting for THE SECOND CITY: IT'S A WILD, WACKY WONDERFUL LIFE

Pittsburgh Public Theater and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust have come together to present a hilarious, happy holiday revue this season - It's a Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life from The Second City.

The improvisational comedy enterprise and theater troupe based in Chicago has presented training programs and live theater for more than 60 years. Consistently a starting point for comedians, award-winning actors, and directors, today The Second City boasts three locations in Chicago, Toronto, and Hollywood. In addition to its stages, Second City Touring Companies bring the famed improv and sketch comedy theater across North America and Abroad.

This year's holiday production comes to Pittsburgh for six performances only and is directed by Jen Ellison with stage management by Katie Hildreth and musical direction by Ryan Miera. Cast includes Andy Bolduc, Julia Morales, Rich Alfonso, Jenelle Cheyne, and Tim Metzler.

Lou Castelli, Managing Director of Pittsburgh Public Theater, says, "We are so excited to welcome The Second City back to celebrate the holidays with us. After all, who doesn't need some fun and laughs to get into the spirit of the season? Pittsburgh is in for a hilarious treat this December when The Second City shares their trademark blend of classic sketches and fast-paced improv at the O'Reilly."

Second City Touring Companies' creative collaborations have produced thrilling and critically acclaimed work in partnership with organizations like The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Toronto Symphony Orchestra, Norwegian Cruise Line, the New York Comedy Festival, and the Chicago Bulls.

Tickets for It's a Wild, Wacky, Wonderful Life are on sale now at CulturalDistrict.org/SECONDCITY or by calling 412-316-1600. Performances are Wednesday December 8 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday December 9 at 7:30 p.m., Friday December 10 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday December 11 at 2 and 8 p.m., and Sunday December 12 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices start at $37.25.