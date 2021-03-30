Pittsburgh Public Theater Welcomes Parag S. Gohel As Director Of Education & Engagement

Pittsburgh Public Theater welcomes Parag S. Gohel as the organization's Director of Education & Engagement. Parag will lead the organization's hallmark initiatives in the education and engagement space, building on the legacy of established programs such as the annual Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest, Creative Dramatics programming, and Open Stage student matinee series, while also energizing the theater's engagement with seniors, veterans, and new partner communities. In alignment with Pittsburgh Public Theater's vision to serve as a true public theater to the region, Mr. Gohel will usher in a new era of dynamic learning and community collaborations at the organization, using the Public's legacy of artistic excellence as a platform for meaningful, joyful civic engagement.

"Our education and engagement programs are at the very heart of Pittsburgh Public Theater's mission, and we are thrilled to welcome Parag to our team to steward this work forward. In this role, Parag will bring a decade of teaching expertise, a vivid theatrical imagination, and a deep connection to this region. I look forward to how he will inspire our staff, students, audiences, and partners in the seasons to come," shared Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski.

"I've always looked to Pittsburgh Public Theater as a beacon of artistic excellence throughout my journey in the Pittsburgh arts community," states Parag S. Gohel; "The Public's mission of providing diverse theatrical experiences of the highest quality to transform and connect us is aligned with my own philosophy and goals, and the opportunity to join the staff full-time bestows a profound sense of fulfilment and joy. I look forward to paving the organization's path forward in arts education and engagement in the Pittsburgh community."

Parag S. Gohel (Puh-rahg S. Go-elle) has been steeped in the Pittsburgh arts community for over a decade, working in various roles through the course of his career including actor, designer, visual artist, director, writer, coach, producer, and educator. His interdisciplinary journey has cultivated an unwavering passion for arts education. Parag has created curriculum and launched new programs for a host of regional education programs, including The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Arts Education Department, Bricolage Production Company's Midnight Radio Education Program, City Theatre's Young Playwrights Institute, and both Pittsburgh Public Theater's Creative Dramatics program and Shakespeare Monologue & Scene Contest. He has produced work for Pittsburgh's First Night, Children's Festival, Three Rivers Arts Festival, and Festival of Firsts, and also showcased in Philadelphia, New York, and internationally. Most recently, Parag served as Director of Education at Quantum Theatre, where he forged new community partnerships and led several residencies toward the creation of Quantum's first-ever virtual Education Day for Wild. He is proud to have been selected as one of six regional teaching artists working with the Arts Ed Collaborative (AEC) this spring to co-develop a model that addresses regional challenges facing teaching artists. Parag holds a BS in Psychology and a BA in Theatre Arts from the University of Pittsburgh, where he has also been teaching performance since 2017.

Pittsburgh Public Theater is looking forward to building upon existing relationships and establishing new partnerships in the community. Interested parties can reach Parag at pgohel@ppt.org.