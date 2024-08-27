News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Pittsburgh Musical Theater to Present the Return of EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL

Showtimes are 8:30 p.m, on select nights September 27th through October 20th.

By: Aug. 27, 2024
Pittsburgh Musical Theater to Present the Return of EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Image
Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present the cult classic Evil Dead The Musical at the West End Canopy.

The cast includes Brett Goodnack (Ash), Sabina May (Cheryl), Zanny Laird (Shelly/Annie), Brecken Newton Farrell (Scott), Kamilah Lay (Linda), Michael Zak (Jake), Ben Nadler (Ed), and Damon Oliver Jr. (Knowby). The ensemble features Collin Yates, Anya Epstein, and Jordan Drake. The production is led by Nick Mitchell (Director), Gemma Mitchell (Choreographer), Dr. Francesca Tortorello (Music Director), and Colleen Doyno (Producer).

"I'm absolutely gobsmacked that this giant risk of a show has evolved into a bloody tradition here in Pittsburgh. Each year the show is infused with fresh blood, pun intended, and to be the director of such an amazing cast, crew, and creative team with the full support of PMT is quite the privilege." says director Nick Mitchell.

Evil Dead The Musical combines all the elements from the cult classic movies, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and The Army of Darkness into one of the craziest musical experiences of all time featuring campy gore and fake blood. Five college students go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons. It's all up to Ash (a housewares employee turned demon-killing hero) and his trusty chainsaw to save the day.

Showtimes are 8:30 p.m, on select nights September 27th through October 20th. Tickets can be purchased online at pittsburghmusicals.com/evildeadtickets. Splatter zone seats are also available.




