Pittsburgh Musical Theater Launches West End Canopy Outdoor Venue

Performances will begin October 3rd.

Pittsburgh Current has reported that beginning October 3, Pittsburgh Musical Theater will be launching shows in their new West End Canopy outdoor venue.

The first performance to take place in the series will be "Michael Misko: Magician, Comedian, Cracker of Wise". It is the first Pittsburgh Musical Theater show to be performed since the venue was shut down in March.

Artistic director Colleen Doyno shared:

"Once we realized that this was not something short-lived, that this was something that was going to continue, our most important thought was...'How do we get that face-to face interaction? How do we get our artists employed again?'"

She continued, "We did purchase a 40' x 100' tent canopy...We erected it in late May. The ten of us on our team put it together."

The artist spotlight series will feature shows in October and November.

