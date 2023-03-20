Pittsburgh Irish and Classical Theatre Names Elias Huffman as New Artistic Director

The Board of Directors of the Pittsburgh Irish and Classical Theatre has selected Elizabeth (Eliza) Elias Huffman as PICT's new Artistic Director, effective immediately.

Eliza, who is a native of Monongahela, PA, has been a professional theater artist for more than three decades, during which she served as Artistic Director for classic theatre companies based in Los Angeles, New York City, and Portland, Oregon. She is an award-winning director and costume designer, a veteran actor, a produced playwright, an acting instructor, and teacher of Shakespeare.

The acclaimed actor Alfred Molina, who has been nominated for multiple BAFTA, Emmy, and Tony awards, has said of Eliza, "I worked with her on productions as varied as The Bear by Anton Chekhov to Pinero's Trelawney of the Wells. Her approach to the work is always organic, intellectually rigorous, and from the heart. Directors who are willing and able to get involved with all aspects of the process with knowledge and enthusiasm are rare. Elizabeth is one of them"

Eliza studied theater at California University of Pennsylvania, at BADA at Balliol College in Oxford, UK; and with the New York Academy of Theatrical Arts. She is a member of the Actors' Equity Association, SAG-AFTRA, and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

In addition to her roles as an Artistic Director, Eliza has been involved in all aspects of theatre management, including grant writing, budgeting, marketing, and staffing. Her experience will be an invaluable asset to Eileen Clancy, who continues in her position as Interim Executive Director of PICT.

Commenting on her new role, Eliza said, "I have great admiration for PICT's outstanding 25-year history, and I am deeply honored to be selected as its Artistic Director. I look forward to working with the superb and marvelously diverse theatre artists in Pittsburgh and to creating innovative productions of great classics, devised works, and new plays from Ireland and around the world."