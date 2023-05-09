Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Reveals The Trust Cabaret Series 2023-2024 Season

Learn more about the lineup here!
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the 2023-2024 TRUST Cabaret Series. Now in its 11th season, the series continues to offer patrons a rare opportunity to see Broadway's stars and today's world-class leading vocalist on stage in Pittsburgh's Cultural District. The 2023-2024 Trust Cabaret Series performances will be showcased in the newly renovated Greer Cabaret Theater, 655 Penn Avenue, within the Theater Square Complex. Located in Pittsburgh's Cultural District, Theater Square offers patrons convenient, fabulous entertainment amenities including the theater, Backstage Bar, Meat and Potatoes restaurant, Cultural District Box Office, and the adjoining parking garage. Theater Square Complex and the Cultural District are projects of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.
"This season we look forward to our patrons enjoying the newly transformed theater and unforgettable performances by the celebrated talents of Mauricio Martinez, Meow Meow, Joe Iconis & Family, Catherine Russell, and Matthew Morrison. The cabaret genre provides a truly unique experience that combines engaging storytelling with world-class vocal talent. This 11th season is inspired by past seasons and moves us forward to a new diverse group of talent premiering in our Trust Cabaret Series!," shares Randal Miller, Director of Special Projects and Pittsburgh International Festival of Firsts, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust gratefully acknowledges The Benter Foundation and Richard E. Rauh for their generous support of the TRUST Cabaret Series, which is arranged in cooperation with Spot-On Entertainment.
Greer Cabaret Theater
Theater Square Complex, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Performances: 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.
Monday, October 2, 2023
Mauricio Martínez
Monday, November 6, 2023
Meow Meow
Monday, February 19, 2024
Joe Iconis & Family
Monday, March 18, 2024
Catherine Russell
Monday, May 6, 2024
Matthew Morrison
|The 39 Steps
New Hazlett Theater (5/05-5/14)
|City of Angels
Shannondell Performing Arts Theater (5/12-5/21)
|Young Americans
Pittsburgh Public Theater (4/26-5/14)
|Frida...A Self Portrait
Pittsburgh Public Theater (6/07-6/25)
|Jersey Boys
Pittsburgh Musical Theater (5/04-5/14)
|The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (5/20-5/20)
|The Dinner Detective Comedy Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Pittsburgh (5/13-5/13)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW