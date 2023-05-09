Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Reveals The Trust Cabaret Series 2023-2024 Season

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced the 2023-2024 TRUST Cabaret Series. Now in its 11th season, the series continues to offer patrons a rare opportunity to see Broadway's stars and today's world-class leading vocalist on stage in Pittsburgh's Cultural District. The 2023-2024 Trust Cabaret Series performances will be showcased in the newly renovated Greer Cabaret Theater, 655 Penn Avenue, within the Theater Square Complex. Located in Pittsburgh's Cultural District, Theater Square offers patrons convenient, fabulous entertainment amenities including the theater, Backstage Bar, Meat and Potatoes restaurant, Cultural District Box Office, and the adjoining parking garage. Theater Square Complex and the Cultural District are projects of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

"This season we look forward to our patrons enjoying the newly transformed theater and unforgettable performances by the celebrated talents of Mauricio Martinez, Meow Meow, Joe Iconis & Family, Catherine Russell, and Matthew Morrison. The cabaret genre provides a truly unique experience that combines engaging storytelling with world-class vocal talent. This 11th season is inspired by past seasons and moves us forward to a new diverse group of talent premiering in our Trust Cabaret Series!," shares Randal Miller, Director of Special Projects and Pittsburgh International Festival of Firsts, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust gratefully acknowledges The Benter Foundation and Richard E. Rauh for their generous support of the TRUST Cabaret Series, which is arranged in cooperation with Spot-On Entertainment.

2023-2024 Trust Cabaret Series Schedule

Greer Cabaret Theater

Theater Square Complex, 655 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Performances: 7:00 p.m. & 9:30 p.m.

Monday, October 2, 2023

Mauricio Martínez

Monday, November 6, 2023

Meow Meow

Monday, February 19, 2024

Joe Iconis & Family

Monday, March 18, 2024

Catherine Russell

Monday, May 6, 2024

Matthew Morrison