Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE MASTER'S PROGRAM: BALANCHINE AND BEYOND Runs April 14-16

The mixed repertory program features works that showcase classical dancing with contemporary twists, heightened by live music from the PBT Orchestra.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE MASTER'S PROGRAM: BALANCHINE AND BEYOND Runs April 14-16

Three works from internationally acclaimed, award-winning ballet choreographers will take center stage at the Benedum Center April 14-16 with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's (PBT) The Master's Program: Balanchine and Beyond.

The mixed repertory program features works that showcase classical dancing with contemporary twists, heightened by live music from the PBT Orchestra. The program includes Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon's moody and romantic Polyphonia, Jorma Elo's intricate 1st Flash and the exquisite Theme and Variations from George Balanchine, the father of 20th-century ballet.

"We are thrilled to present this magnificent and majestic trio of works from three master ballet choreographers," said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. "Audiences will marvel at the intricate choreography and amazingly versatile dance skills on display, performed to powerful music from the PBT Orchestra."

The performance begins with Polyphonia, widely regarded as choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's breakthrough contemporary ballet. From dark to romantic to frenzied duets, Polyphonia features four brilliantly evocative movements. The ballet, set to eclectic piano music by György Ligeti, highlights the artists' athleticism and provides an intriguing contrast between contemporary and classical ballet elements.

Jorma Elo's 1st Flash is a unique sensory experience for audiences. Dancers appear to move at the speed of light while articulating the collective body in perfect harmony. The energetically-paced piece is a showcase for modern, avant-garde movements set to Jean Sibelius's Violin Concerto in D minor.

To complete the program, audiences will delight in ballet legend George Balanchine's beloved Theme and Variations. Balanchine wrote that this piece is intended "to evoke that great period in classical dancing when Russian ballet flourished with the aid of Tchaikovsky's music." A work robust with gilded grandeur, Theme and Variations is set to the final movement of Tchaikovsky's Orchestral Suite No. 3 and culminates in a full stage 26-artist polonaise.

Three performances will be held at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on the following dates and times:

Friday, April 14, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 16, 2023 - 2 p.m.

Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666. Groups purchasing eight or more tickets save up to 50%. More information is available at pbt.org/groups.




Celebrate Spring With AWCommunity Day: Sports, Arts, and Entertainment Photo
Celebrate Spring With AWCommunity Day: Sports, Arts, and Entertainment
The August Wilson African American Cultural Center invites you to join in for the Spring edition of AWCommunity Day, a fun-filled day of sports, arts, and entertainment. The event will take place on March 18th from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Center. This quarterly event is sponsored by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
THE WIZ, MRS. DOUBTFIRE & More Set for 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Season Photo
THE WIZ, MRS. DOUBTFIRE & More Set for 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Season
The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is continuing the tradition of bringing the best of Broadway directly to Pittsburgh through the 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season at the Benedum Center. See the lineup of shows and how to purchase tickets!
ETTY Returns to Carnegie Stage Photo
ETTY Returns to Carnegie Stage
Etty, the one-woman play told in Hillesum's own words, opens us to the moment of her becoming, just as the world around her is coming undone. The second act asks the audience to join the conversation, fostering dialogue on human rights, resistance, and personal responsibility.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatres Amanda Cochrane Announces Her Retirement Photo
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Amanda Cochrane Announces Her Retirement
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre long-time principal artist Amanda Cochrane has announced her retirement. Cochrane has danced with PBT for 14 years and was and was promoted to the rank of principal in 2014.  

More Hot Stories For You


Celebrate Spring With AWCommunity Day: Sports, Arts, and EntertainmentCelebrate Spring With AWCommunity Day: Sports, Arts, and Entertainment
March 14, 2023

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center invites you to join in for the Spring edition of AWCommunity Day, a fun-filled day of sports, arts, and entertainment. The event will take place on March 18th from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Center. This quarterly event is sponsored by UPMC and UPMC Health Plan.
THE WIZ, MRS. DOUBTFIRE & More Set for 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh SeasonTHE WIZ, MRS. DOUBTFIRE & More Set for 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Season
March 13, 2023

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is continuing the tradition of bringing the best of Broadway directly to Pittsburgh through the 2023-2024 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh season at the Benedum Center. See the lineup of shows and how to purchase tickets!
ETTY Returns to Carnegie StageETTY Returns to Carnegie Stage
March 12, 2023

Etty, the one-woman play told in Hillesum's own words, opens us to the moment of her becoming, just as the world around her is coming undone. The second act asks the audience to join the conversation, fostering dialogue on human rights, resistance, and personal responsibility.
Chloe Arnold's SYNCOPATED LADIES Live Tour Makes A Stop At The August Wilson African American Cultural CenterChloe Arnold's SYNCOPATED LADIES Live Tour Makes A Stop At The August Wilson African American Cultural Center
March 6, 2023

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center has announced that the Syncopated Ladies LIVE! Tour will end in Pittsburgh on April 13, 2023. There will be a student matinee at 10:30 am and a public performance at 8:00 pm. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35 for students and adults.
Wali Jamal To Perform HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at The August Wilson African American Cultural CenterWali Jamal To Perform HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED at The August Wilson African American Cultural Center
March 2, 2023

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center introduced an experiential event series: Beyond the Red Door late last year. The initiative expands on the permanent exhibition August Wilson: The Writer's Landscape and draws from the artistic process, practice, and themes of plays by Wilson.
share