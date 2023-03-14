Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's THE MASTER'S PROGRAM: BALANCHINE AND BEYOND Runs April 14-16

Three works from internationally acclaimed, award-winning ballet choreographers will take center stage at the Benedum Center April 14-16 with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's (PBT) The Master's Program: Balanchine and Beyond.

The mixed repertory program features works that showcase classical dancing with contemporary twists, heightened by live music from the PBT Orchestra. The program includes Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon's moody and romantic Polyphonia, Jorma Elo's intricate 1st Flash and the exquisite Theme and Variations from George Balanchine, the father of 20th-century ballet.

"We are thrilled to present this magnificent and majestic trio of works from three master ballet choreographers," said Adam W. McKinney, artistic director at PBT. "Audiences will marvel at the intricate choreography and amazingly versatile dance skills on display, performed to powerful music from the PBT Orchestra."

The performance begins with Polyphonia, widely regarded as choreographer Christopher Wheeldon's breakthrough contemporary ballet. From dark to romantic to frenzied duets, Polyphonia features four brilliantly evocative movements. The ballet, set to eclectic piano music by György Ligeti, highlights the artists' athleticism and provides an intriguing contrast between contemporary and classical ballet elements.

Jorma Elo's 1st Flash is a unique sensory experience for audiences. Dancers appear to move at the speed of light while articulating the collective body in perfect harmony. The energetically-paced piece is a showcase for modern, avant-garde movements set to Jean Sibelius's Violin Concerto in D minor.

To complete the program, audiences will delight in ballet legend George Balanchine's beloved Theme and Variations. Balanchine wrote that this piece is intended "to evoke that great period in classical dancing when Russian ballet flourished with the aid of Tchaikovsky's music." A work robust with gilded grandeur, Theme and Variations is set to the final movement of Tchaikovsky's Orchestral Suite No. 3 and culminates in a full stage 26-artist polonaise.

Three performances will be held at the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh on the following dates and times:

Friday, April 14, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 15, 2023 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 16, 2023 - 2 p.m.

Single tickets start at $29 and are available at pbt.org or 412-456-6666. Groups purchasing eight or more tickets save up to 50%. More information is available at pbt.org/groups.