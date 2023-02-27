Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Amanda Cochrane Announces Her Retirement

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's Amanda Cochrane Announces Her Retirement

Amanda Cochrane joined Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in 2009.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre long-time principal artist Amanda Cochrane has announced her retirement. Cochrane has danced with PBT for 14 years and was and was promoted to the rank of principal in 2014. Due to an ankle injury, Cochrane will not be giving a final performance. Her last performance with PBT was as the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker in 2021.

"I am so thankful to have worked at this organization for the last 14 plus years. I've met and learned from incredible people, performed iconic ballets and forged lasting friendships," Cochrane said. "My career here has been a whirlwind of disbelief that I could be so fortunate. I am eternally grateful to the people who gave me the chance to be onstage and pursue my passion."

Amanda Cochrane joined Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre in 2009 and was named one of Dance Magazine's "25 to Watch" in 2013. She advanced to soloist in 2012 and to principal in 2014. She has loved to dance since childhood and began her early training in her hometown of Spokane, Washington, at Sandra Olgard's Studio of Dance and Ballet Arts Academy. In 2007, she continued her training with the PBT School Graduate Program in Pittsburgh.

"Amanda is such an incredibly talented artist, and PBT is so fortunate to have had her as a key part of our company for so many years," said Acting Executive Director Kathryn Gigler. "We're all very sad to see her retire. We'll miss her artistry, her personality on stage and off, and her compassionate spirit. The entire company wishes Amanda all the best in future endeavors!."

Some of Cochrane's favorite roles include the title role in Giselle, Aurora in The Sleeping Beauty, Kitri in Don Quixote, Odette/Odile in Swan Lake, Russian Girl in George Balanchine's Serenade, Cinderella in Cinderella, Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, Marie and the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker, Tinkerbell in Peter Pan and Svetlana in Dracula, Nikiya in La Bayadère, Caroline in Antony Tudor's Jardin Aux Lilas, Ballerina in Jerome Robbins' The Concert. She's also performed featured roles in Jiří Kylián's Petite Mort and Sechs Tänze; Dwight Rhoden's Ave Maria; Aszure Barton's Awáa; Jerome Robbins' In the Night; George Balanchine's Rubies; and Twyla Tharp's In the Upper Room and Nine Sinatra Songs.

"I am sorry to leave PBT at such an exciting time and wish Adam McKinney every success as he steps into the role of PBT's artistic director," said Cochrane. "I am so appreciative of the memories, people and patrons of PBT- past and present. It has been an honor."

After retiring, Ms. Cochrane says there are many new possibilities on the horizon that she looks forward to, including relocating with her husband to their hometown in Washington to be closer to their families.

About Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre


Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has been Pittsburgh's premier professional ballet company since 1969. Today, PBT is a nationally recognized ballet company of 30 professional dancers, a training institution for over 1,200 students of all ages, and an incubator for education and accessibility programs in classrooms, libraries and community centers throughout the region. The company performs a wide-ranging repertoire of classical ballets, contemporary masterworks and new commissions in approximately 50 performances annually.

Photo credit: Rich Sofranko



SRU Theatre Presents HAND TO GOD in March Photo
SRU Theatre Presents HAND TO GOD in March
The Slippery Rock University Theatre Department will present productions of the play 'Hand to God,' 7:30 p.m., March 3-4 and March 7-9, and 2 p.m., March 5, at the Stoner East Black Box Theater.
Review: BEETLEJUICE Brings Big Demon Energy to the Benedum Center Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE Brings Big Demon Energy to the Benedum Center
Go see Beetlejuice. Go see Beetlejuice. Go see Beetlejuice. Okay, storytime! I have a personal connection to the Beetlejuice musical on two levels. First, when I was a senior in high school and a freshman in college, I followed Stephen Sondheim's advice on learning how to write by adapting an existing work solely for educational purposes, to learn 'how' to do it. My 'untitled unauthorized Beetlejuice musical' project was almost uniformly bad, but it taught me a lot; the two songs from it that showed any promise both wound up revised and repurposed into the musical I wrote during the pandemic. Second... I'm the guy who named the Netherlings. Yes, the devoted, rabid and sometimes frightening Beetlejuice musical fan club is named after a term I coined online. Naturally, when the tour came to town, I had to see it, and believe me: it did not disappoint.
Mint Conditions STOKLEY Will Perform at Pittsburghs AWAACC in April Photo
Mint Condition's STOKLEY Will Perform at Pittsburgh's AWAACC in April
With their velvet vocals, sharp wardrobe and synth-driven percussive arrangements, the St. Paul, Minnesota group Mint Condition has been one of the tightest ensembles on the scene since 1985. Discovered by producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, their lead vocalist and drummer Stokley, became a solo recording artist in 2017.
City Theatre Presents NATIVE GARDENS By Karen Zacarias Photo
City Theatre Presents NATIVE GARDENS By Karen Zacarias
City Theatre has announced the fourth production of their 2022/2023 season, Karen Zacarías's Native Gardens directed by Marc Masterson, which runs from March 11 to April 2 on the City Theatre Main Stage.  

More Hot Stories For You


SRU Theatre Presents HAND TO GOD in MarchSRU Theatre Presents HAND TO GOD in March
February 27, 2023

The Slippery Rock University Theatre Department will present productions of the play 'Hand to God,' 7:30 p.m., March 3-4 and March 7-9, and 2 p.m., March 5, at the Stoner East Black Box Theater.
Mint Condition's STOKLEY Will Perform at Pittsburgh's AWAACC in AprilMint Condition's STOKLEY Will Perform at Pittsburgh's AWAACC in April
February 24, 2023

With their velvet vocals, sharp wardrobe and synth-driven percussive arrangements, the St. Paul, Minnesota group Mint Condition has been one of the tightest ensembles on the scene since 1985. Discovered by producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, their lead vocalist and drummer Stokley, became a solo recording artist in 2017.
City Theatre Presents NATIVE GARDENS By Karen ZacariasCity Theatre Presents NATIVE GARDENS By Karen Zacarias
February 20, 2023

City Theatre has announced the fourth production of their 2022/2023 season, Karen Zacarías's Native Gardens directed by Marc Masterson, which runs from March 11 to April 2 on the City Theatre Main Stage.  
World Premiere of THE DEVIL IS A LIE to be Presented at Quantum Theatre in AprilWorld Premiere of THE DEVIL IS A LIE to be Presented at Quantum Theatre in April
February 20, 2023

Quantum Theatre will conclude its 2022-2023 season with Jennifer Chang's fresh take on Faust with The Devil Is A Lie opening April 7 at The Tenant Innovation Center in the Frick Building, 437 Grant Street in Pittsburgh.
August Wilson African American Cultural Center To Host Opening Reception For A New Exhibition THE HOPE OF RADIANCEAugust Wilson African American Cultural Center To Host Opening Reception For A New Exhibition THE HOPE OF RADIANCE
February 17, 2023

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center has opened a new exhibition from Dr. Imo Nse Imeh The Hope of Radiance. This exhibition addresses Imeh's emotional and spiritual tumult during the pandemic period, when the world went silent under lockdown and became an unwitting witness to the horrors of Black life.
share