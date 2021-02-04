Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Announces New Apprenticeship Program

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will launch a new apprenticeship program in 2021, offering academic courses alongside performance opportunities with the PBT company. The program will be offered to five young dancers for the 2021-2022 performance season. Apprenticeship positions have been made possible through a generous gift from Hans and Leslie Fleischner.

"I'm very excited to be able to provide this type of opportunity to young dancers," said PBT Artistic Director Susan Jaffe. PBT dancers are well-rounded, and we're grateful to Hans and Leslie Fleischner for helping us continue to build a company of excellent dancers and educated artists."

Ballet students and dancers early in their career are welcome to audition for the apprenticeship positions. Four apprentices will be chosen via video audition and a fifth apprentice will be selected from PBT School Intensive Summer Program students. Video auditions will open Feb. 15, 2021 and close March 15, 2021. PBT expects to announce recipients of this paid apprenticeship position in April, 2021.

In addition to attending company class and rehearsals with PBT, apprentices will be able to continue their academic education through partnerships with Seton Hill University, Community College of Allegheny County and Chatham University. Apprentices will be offered the opportunity to take courses toward certifications, like entrepreneurship and exercise science, that can be applied to a degree.

Video applications for the apprenticeship program will be accepted from Feb. 15, 2021 through March 15, 2021. Visit pbt.org/apprentice for details on the program and required audition materials.