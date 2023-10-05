Pittsburg Community Theatre Presents Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL, October 6-21

Director Dianna Schepers, choreographer Anjee Norgaard and musical director Kevin Dong recreate the Broadway smash hit musical.
Pittsburg Theatre Company opens its 2023-2024 season with the hilarious Broadway musical Young Frankenstein, with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks and book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan.
It's alive! Frederick Frankenstein (Liam Cody), grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein (Kik Waller), inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. Leaving his fianceé Elizabeth (Stefanie Suzuki) at home, Frederick heads to Transylvania where, with help of a hunchbacked sidekick Igor (Phillip Leyva), a sexy lab assistant, Inga (Atessa McAleenan-Morrell) and an acerbic housekeeper Frau Blucher (Vicki Victoria), Frederick finds himself in the mad-scientist shoes of his ancestors as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the Monster (Keith Adair) escapes and hilarity abounds as Inspector Kemp (Kevin Burns) and the townspeople try to capture him. Every bit as relevant to audience members who will remember the original film as it will be to newcomers, Young Frankenstein has all the panache of the screen sensation with a little extra theatrical flair added.
Director Dianna Schepers, choreographer Anjee Norgaard and musical director Kevin Dong recreate the Broadway smash hit musical with eye-popping special effects and show-stopping musical numbers, including “Puttin' on the Ritz” complete with a tap-dancing chorus that will have audiences cheering. “Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein is such a comedy classic that the audience will know the lines as well as the cast,” said Schepers. “The musical captures all those hilarious moments from the movie and adds even more laughs with its clever songs. I think our audience will really like this show.”
The vocal and dance ensembles of Young Frankenstein include John Holst, Jennifer Jackson, Barbara Kennick, Betsy Kohler, Sami Maher, Amy Mark, Briana Orozco, Josie Rapolas, Katie Rapolas, Cheryl Stewart, Kaia Stimpson, Tevin Whack, Jenna White, and Joshua White.
Young Frankenstein is suggested for ages 13 and up. Performances: Friday, October 6, Friday - Oct 6 & 20 @ 8 pm, Saturday, October 7 & 14 @ 8 pm, Saturday, October 21 @ 2 pm, Sunday, Oct 8, 15 & 22 @ 2 pm ~ 2023 ~
Performed with live orchestra at the California Theatre, 351 Railroad Ave., Pittsburg, CA. Tickets $26-$30. Visit Click Here or call 925-427-1611.
