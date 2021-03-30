Photos: Pittsburgh Opera Presents Charlie Parker's YARDBIRD

Yardbird is based on the life of legendary jazz musician.

Mar. 30, 2021  

Pittsburgh Opera will present the first-ever Pittsburgh performances of Charlie Parker's Yardbird, based on the life of legendary jazz musician, at its headquarters in the Strip District from April 10th through 22nd.

Pittsburgh Opera will have live, socially-distant audiences at all six performances. Pittsburgh Opera is maintaining its successful COVID-19 safety protocols, including reduced seating capacity, mandatory mask wearing, health screenings and temperature checks for all people entering the building, and more. Full details are available on Pittsburgh Opera's COVID-19 Safety Protocols webpage.

To enhance patrons' experience as they enter the building, local funk and jazz collective quartet Funky Fly Project will be playing live jazz while photographs from the The Teenie Harris Archive at Carnegie Museum of Art featuring Charlie Parker performing in Pittsburgh are projected onto a large screen.

All six performances of Charlie Parker's Yardbird, from April 10-22, are currently sold out, but there is room on the waiting list. The Friday, April 16th performance at 7:30PM will be livestreamed free of charge on both Pittsburgh Opera's YouTube channel and Facebook page. The livestream is sponsored by UPMC.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography for Pittsburgh Opera

Addie Parker

Addie Parker

Yazid Gray

Martin Bakari

Yazid Gray

Addie Parker, Martin Bakari

Martin Bakari, Yazid Gray

Martin Bakari, Yazid Gray

Martin Bakari, Yazid Gray

Addie Parker, Martin Bakari

Addie Parker

Yazid Gray


