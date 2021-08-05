Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PMT's Artist Spotlight Series Presents An Evening With Caroline Nicolian And Quinn Patrick Shannon

The evening will feature Broadway songs by composers Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Kander and Ebb, Cole Porter, and Alan Menken.

Aug. 5, 2021  

Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present it's third show in the Artist Spotlight On Love Series on August 14th at the outdoor West End Canopy. This series is a one-on-one experience with your favorite couples that you have come to know and love in the Pittsburgh arts scene. Headliners Caroline Nicolian and Quinn Patrick Shannon will share music, stories, and memories that made them fall in love over the years. The evening will feature Broadway songs by composers Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Kander and Ebb, Cole Porter, and Alan Menken.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be reserved by visiting pittsburghmusicals.com/artistspotlight.

Showtime on August 14th is 7:30pm at PMT's West End Canopy, 327 S Main St., Pittsburgh, PA 15220.


