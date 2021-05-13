PMT Conservatory to Premiere Original Musical Comedy YOU'RE THE WORST! This Month

PMT Conservatory, the arts education entity at Pittsburgh Musical Theater, will premiere an original musical comedy later this month in the open-air West End Canopy. The musical titled, You're the Worst!, will feature students in the Teen Performance Intensive Program at PMT Conservatory.

The performance will take place on Saturday, May 22nd at 7:30 p.m. at the West End Canopy, located at 327 S Main Street. Tickets are on sale now for $10 and can be purchased online at pittsburghmusicals.com.

With music, lyrics, and book written by brothers Gideon, 18, and Hank, 16, Temple, You're the Worst! features a diverse, hook-infused score ranging from pop, to hip-hop, to country, to traditional musical theater. The Temple Brothers are PMT students and have also been studying composition with the Los Angeles-based songwriter Scott Simons since 2018.

The musical comedy follows a young couple on a wacky road trip as they navigate their post high school relationship. The studious Zoey, believes that after breaking up with Jack, her uber-popular high school boyfriend, she has moved beyond her high school life...until Jack's failed attempt to rekindle the flame lands them on a never-ending car ride together, chaperoned by Zoey's zany parents.