Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PMT Conservatory to Premiere Original Musical Comedy YOU'RE THE WORST! This Month

The performance will take place on Saturday, May 22nd at 7:30 p.m. at the West End Canopy, located at 327 S Main Street.

May. 13, 2021  

PMT Conservatory to Premiere Original Musical Comedy YOU'RE THE WORST! This Month PMT Conservatory, the arts education entity at Pittsburgh Musical Theater, will premiere an original musical comedy later this month in the open-air West End Canopy. The musical titled, You're the Worst!, will feature students in the Teen Performance Intensive Program at PMT Conservatory.

The performance will take place on Saturday, May 22nd at 7:30 p.m. at the West End Canopy, located at 327 S Main Street. Tickets are on sale now for $10 and can be purchased online at pittsburghmusicals.com.

With music, lyrics, and book written by brothers Gideon, 18, and Hank, 16, Temple, You're the Worst! features a diverse, hook-infused score ranging from pop, to hip-hop, to country, to traditional musical theater. The Temple Brothers are PMT students and have also been studying composition with the Los Angeles-based songwriter Scott Simons since 2018.

The musical comedy follows a young couple on a wacky road trip as they navigate their post high school relationship. The studious Zoey, believes that after breaking up with Jack, her uber-popular high school boyfriend, she has moved beyond her high school life...until Jack's failed attempt to rekindle the flame lands them on a never-ending car ride together, chaperoned by Zoey's zany parents.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Orfeh
Orfeh
Devon Hadsell
Devon Hadsell
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez

Related Articles View More Pittsburgh Stories
Members of Local Arts Organizations Form Pittsburgh Arts Administrators of Color Photo

Members of Local Arts Organizations Form Pittsburgh Arts Administrators of Color

Pittsburgh Musical Theater Completes Renovation Project Photo

Pittsburgh Musical Theater Completes Renovation Project

Blues Duo From Pittsburgh Soulful Femme Releases Debut Album With Blues Greats Photo

Blues Duo From Pittsburgh Soulful Femme Releases Debut Album With Blues Greats

Pittsburgh Playhouse & City Theatre Present HOMEGROWN STORIES Photo

Pittsburgh Playhouse & City Theatre Present HOMEGROWN STORIES


More Hot Stories For You

  • Companhia Nacional de Bailado Announces May 12 Class
  • Companhia Nacional de Bailado Hosts Conversation on the Dançar em Tempo de Guerra Program Tomorrow
  • VIDEO: Watch a Preview For Companhia Nacional de Bailado's Celebration of Dance on 29 April
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!