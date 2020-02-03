PICT Heats Up Midwinter With A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

On Thursday, February 13th, PICT Classic Theatre will present the second production of its 2019-2020 Season: A Midsummer Night's Dream, at WQED's Fred Rogers Studio in Oakland.

In this new "midwinter" take on Shakespeare's beloved comedy, criss-cross lovers, feuding fairy-folk, and a band of rustic amateur actors get lost in the wood on one very enchanted night. The fire of passion collides with the ice of love unrequited February 13-29, 2020. Shammen McCune (Pittsburgh Public's The Tempest), Allan Snyder (Les Mis Broadway, Phantom of the Opera National Tour), and Martin Giles (City Theatre's Downstairs, PICT's The Woman in Black) star. Alan Stanford directs.

A Midsummer Night's Dream will have 16 public performances, beginning with previews on Thursday and Friday, February 13 &14, opening night on Saturday, February 15, and concluding on the evening of February 29. All evening performances will begin at 7:30pm, with weekend matinees at 2:00pm. PICT will also offer four additional student matinee presentations of Midsummer; inquiries regarding student matinee attendance can be directed to the ticket hotline at 412-561-6000.

Tickets for PICT's The Woman in Black range in price from $15 for patrons age 18 and under to $48 for adults. Group rates and senior rates are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at picttheatre.org or by calling the box office at 412-561-6000. All performances will take place at WQED's Fred Rogers Studio, 4802 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.





