PICT Classic Theatre Announces 2019-2020 Season

PICT Classic Theatre's 2019-2020 season will consist of 3 productions beginning in November: a ghost story play written by Stephen Mallatratt, an adaptation of a Shakespeare classic, and an Irish play by Hugh Leonard. All three will be presented at WQED's Fred Rogers Studio in Oakland.

"This season, as with every other, PICT will bring to Pittsburgh some of the finest classic tales, staged by some of the very best of Pittsburgh's theatre talent in the iconic Fred Rodgers Studio at WQED" said PICT Artistic and Executive Director Alan Stanford." A ghost story is always a thrill around Halloween, and together with one of Shakespeare's most popular plays and Hugh Leonard's biographical delight, "Da", PICT promises a season to remember."

The season will open with Stephen Mallatratt'sThe Woman in Black. This story began as a book about a young lawyer, sent to settle the estate of a lonely, recently deceased widow who still appears to haunt the house she lived in. The book has been twice adapted for film but it's the stage play that made it into a classic. Mallatratt's adaption has been described as one of the finest pieces of ghost storytelling on stage ever written.

In February PICT will make a winter treat of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Traditionally set in the summer of an Athenian wood, PICT will relocate it to take place in the winter up north. How will this classic comedy of criss-crossed lovers, feuding fairy-folk and the amateur acting antics of a group of rustic actors fare in a colder climate?

The season will conclude in April/May with Da, an Irish play by Irish playwright Hugh Leonard. He is also creator of The Mask of Moriarty and an adaptation of Dicken's Great Expectations, both previously presented by PICT. Da, however, is Leonard's best known work internationally. It's an autobiographical story of his own childhood in the small town of Dalkey, just south of Dublin and of his adoptive parents known as Ma and Da. A perennial success in the Irish Theatre, it has been filmed with Barnard Hughes and Martin Sheen.

PICT will also be hosting special events throughout the season. Subscriptions to PICT Classic Theatre's 2019-2020 season will be available starting July 8th by calling 412-561-6000, or by visiting www.picttheatre.org.





