off the WALL productions is announcing the regional premiere of The Mon Valley Medium, part of the Carnegie Stage Performance Series.



Written and performed by PIttsburgh raised and now New York based playwright Alec Silberblatt, the one-man show premiered earlier this year during the New Works Series at the Emerging Artists Theatre in New York City.

The Mon Valley Medium, directed by Moira O'Sullivan, is a darkly comedic murder mystery set in a neighborhood nestled in the hills of the Mon Valley. A Pittsburgh man reaches out to the local medium to help solve a murder. And when the victim speaks from the dead, he must choose between retribution and redemption.

Alec Silberblatt is an actor and writer from Pittsburgh, PA. As an actor he's worked with George Street Playhouse, Ivoryton Playhouse, Off the Wall Productions, Hatch Arts Collective, Quantum Theater, PICT Classic Theater, Lake Dillon Theater Company, Pittsburgh Public Theater, and Hartford TheaterWorks. His plays include The Angel of Allegheny County, The Mon Valley Medium, A Body in the Allegheny Valley, Ashes in the Allegheny, and The Patriots. His work has been produced/developed by Playhouse on Park, New Wave Collective, Middle Voice Theater Company, Greenhouse Ensemble, Rising Phoenix Rep, and the NYU Steinhardt School. His short films have shown at Independent Film Festival Boston, Pittsburgh Shorts Festival, The Peace on Earth Film Festival, and New York Short Tuesdays.

Two performances only: Nov 8 & 9 at 8:00 pm

Tickets $ 5.00 Students, $ 10.00 artists, $ 25.00 60 and over and 29 and under

$ 35.00 general admission.

Tickets online: https://www.insideoffthewall.com/mon-valley-medium Tickets by phone: 724-873-3576





