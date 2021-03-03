New Original Musical LOCAL SINGLES to Make National Debut In Pittsburgh in March

Local Singles, a new, original musical with book, music & lyrics by Nick Navari, makes its national debut on March 25th at the New Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh, PA as a part of Season 8 of their Community Supported Artist Performance Series. The show will be shot as a film from inside of the theater, and will be available for streaming on March 25th @ 8pm, March 26th @ 11am, and March 26th @ 8pm. Pay-as-you-like tickets are available now and can be reserved at: https://newhazletttheater.org/events/local-singles/

For a good time, call Local Singles, the last surviving support group in Pittsburgh for lonely people. When Penny's boyfriend makes a rushed exit after learning about her pregnancy, she turns to the group for answers and walks away with something unexpected. Nick Navari's new pop-musical will make you laugh, then break your heart. You'll walk away with a song stuck in your head and the feeling that there is still some good left in the world. This performance will be the first time the musical is presented with a full cast and band as a part of Navari's residency at the New Hazlett Theater.

Nick Navari is a Pittsburgh based playwright, musician, filmmaker, (and investment research analyst) who is thrilled to share his first musical, Local Singles, with the world- right from his hometown. After graduating from Kenyon College in 2018 with a degree in Economics and Law, he returned to Pittsburgh to work in finance, yet continues to pursue the arts. His work has been featured in the Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, the upcoming New Works Festival, on CBS Pittsburgh and YouTube.

Directed by Navari, the original cast of Local Singles is:

Sarah Chelli as "Penny"

Sydnee Elder as "Nancy"

Emmanuel Elliot Key as "Jack"

Seth Laidlaw as "Richard"

Adam Marino as "Wes"

The production team includes Johnmichael Bohach as Scenic Designer, Harbour Edney as Lighting Designer and Michael Boone as Technical Director.

With a laugh-out-loud book, an irresistible score, and a heart-breaking second act, you won't want to miss this world-wide debut! Reserve your tickets now!