New Hazlett Theater Presents MILTON

Milton is an original production and biography in motion created and directed by Kaylin Horgan and set to the original score of local pop artists;Treble NLS and Brittney Chantele. Premiering April 8th at 8 pm followed by two more showings on April 9th at 11 am and 8pm at the New Hazlett Theater in Pittsburgh, PA. Kaylin is 1 of the 5 artists commissioned to create a new work for the Community Supported Art virtual performance series. Tickets are pay-as-you-like and can be found here: https://newhazletttheater.org/events/milton/

Milton is a story about forgiveness. It follows the life of Homewood- bred attorney Milton Raiford who is notoriously known for his bold and cutting character, both in and out of the courtroom. Milton takes a deep look into the events of his life that have led him to become the man of faith that he is today. It is Milton's unrelenting devotion to the redemption of human spirit that drives the play from start to finish. From integrating his high school, to forbidden love, and many unforeseeable hurdles, Milton ultimately prevails with the aid of worship, art and God.

Kaylin Horgan, a Pittsburgh native, attended Pittsburgh's Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) High School, and Point Park University. She traveled internationally with Pearlann Porter's Pillow Project, performing with world renowned jazz musicians. During her six seasons as Artistic Assistant of August Wilson Center Dance Ensemble, Kaylin worked with choreographers Kyle Abraham, Robert Battle, Sidra Bell, and Camille A. Brown. She currently dances with Antonio BrownDance and Wylliams Henry Contemporary Dance Company. She teaches modern dance at Pittsburgh CAPA 9-12.

The cast of Milton is:

LaTrea Derome as "Milton"

Selena Williams as "Cora"

Cecilia Benitez as "Randy"

Brenden Piefer as "The Client"

Daijaun Marshman as "Young Milton"

Kaylin Horgan as "Kaylin"

The production team includes Harbour Edney as lighting designer, Tucker Toppel as scenic designer, Dylan Baker as technical director, Sean Horgan as the Animator and Michael Cooper as projection artist.

Although Milton is inspired by the unique story of Milton Raiford, the themes of perseverance, atonement, and transformation are universal.